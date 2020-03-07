Tigers pounce on Hollenbeck's early absence, run past Lincoln Christian in state final

As its opponent's most skilled player, and season-long motor, settled into a sideline seat due to foul trouble, North Bend Central had a rare opportunity to land a decisive blow in the opening 2 minutes.
The Tigers didn't miss their chance.
North Bend Central pounced to an early nine-point lead and never wavered in defeating Lincoln Christian 48-32 in the Class C-2 final at the girls state basketball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Without Olivia Hollenbeck, a 6-foot-4 forward who entered the tournament averaging nearly eight rebounds a game, the Tigers controlled the interior. North Bend Central racked up 38 rebounds (Christian had 21) and collected a whopping 19 offensive rebounds, many of which produced points.
Crusader coach Nick Orduna said game film and input from fellow coaches warned about the Tigers' knack in the paint — and the sentiment was hammered home as he watched his team allow 13 second-chance points on 16 first-half offensive rebounds.
"We knew one of our keys was rebounding, so with her (Hollenbeck) out, that presence, they took advantage of that," Orduna said. "You have to keep them off the boards because they attack. The girls knew it but they (North Bend Central) just did a great job.”
Alexis Johnson did her part in keeping Lincoln Christian afloat before the intermission, scoring 11 of her team's 17 first-half points. Her layup with 4 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second quarter cut the Tigers' lead to six points, but Hannah Williams countered with her second straight three-pointer to spark a Tigers' 9-1 run that produced a 28-17 lead at halftime.
While North Bend Central's rebounding advantage eventually lost steam, the Crusaders' struggles to take care of the ball didn't. Lincoln Christian committed 14 turnovers, and the Tigers cashed in for 18 points, getting out in the open court and finishing at the rim.
"They did get a lot of steals, and then easy buckets that way, too," Orduna said. "You combine that with extra possessions and it’s hard to beat a North Bend Central team.”
Lauren Emanuel, who finished with eight points, said North Bend Central "had nothing to lose" after writing the final chapter on a postseason run that magically skirted elimination in a district final, where the Tigers reeled off five points in 5 seconds to force overtime and eventually shock Norfolk Catholic in a win that clinched a state berth.
"We came into this (state tournament) knowing we were very fortunate," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. "We were a whisker away from not being here, and so we told them, 'You have a gift here,' and it's really your job to go down there and do something with it."
Hollenbeck finished with 12 points and Johnson had 11 for the Crusaders, who shot 2-of-15 from three-point range after making eight three-pointers in the opening 12 minutes in their semifinal win against St. Paul on Friday.
The loss ends the high school careers of an esteemed Christian senior class that includes starters Barrett Power, Allyson Korte, Hollenbeck and Johnson. The group led the Crusaders to back-to-back state runner-up finishes.
"They’ve been able to maintain the excellence of our program," Orduna said.
