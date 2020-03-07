Tigers pounce on Hollenbeck's early absence, run past Lincoln Christian in state final

While North Bend Central's rebounding advantage eventually lost steam, the Crusaders' struggles to take care of the ball didn't. Lincoln Christian committed 14 turnovers, and the Tigers cashed in for 18 points, getting out in the open court and finishing at the rim.

"They did get a lot of steals, and then easy buckets that way, too," Orduna said. "You combine that with extra possessions and it’s hard to beat a North Bend Central team.”

Lauren Emanuel, who finished with eight points, said North Bend Central "had nothing to lose" after writing the final chapter on a postseason run that magically skirted elimination in a district final, where the Tigers reeled off five points in 5 seconds to force overtime and eventually shock Norfolk Catholic in a win that clinched a state berth.

"We came into this (state tournament) knowing we were very fortunate," Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. "We were a whisker away from not being here, and so we told them, 'You have a gift here,' and it's really your job to go down there and do something with it."

Hollenbeck finished with 12 points and Johnson had 11 for the Crusaders, who shot 2-of-15 from three-point range after making eight three-pointers in the opening 12 minutes in their semifinal win against St. Paul on Friday.