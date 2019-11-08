Hunter Griffis’ goal with 7:18 remaining in the third period helped Fremont tie Creighton Prep 3-3 Wednesday night in club hockey at Baxter Arena.
Joe Abboud of Prep opened the scoring with a goal off a Mike Combs assist with :34 left in the first period. Fremont tied it at 1 when Reese Franzen scored an unassisted goal with 10:40 remaining in the second period.
Both teams connected for two goals apiece in the final period.
The Tigers took a brief lead when Corrie Sasse scored off a Griffis’ assist with 10:37 left to play. Prep, however, countered. Abboud connected on a goal with 9:08 left that was assisted by Danny Begley and Joe Fosheim.
Prep’s final goal came from Sebastian Cacioppa. It was assisted by Sal Cacioppa.
Griffis’ goal came off an assist by Isaac Carstens.
Fremont goalie Chandler Doray recorded 13 saves while his counterpart at Prep, Ryan Driscoll, had 14.
The Tigers will host Prep at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena. On Monday, Fremont will face Omaha Metro at 7:30 p.m. at Baxter.