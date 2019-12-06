The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club defeated Millard West 4-1 on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
Jax Sorensen gave Fremont a 1-0 lead with 11:18 left in the first period. His goal was assisted by Hunter Griffis and Ty Hallberg.
After a scoreless second period, the Tigers scored three times in the third. Spencer Sorensen scored off a Karson Martin assist. Jacob Ten Kley and Spencer Sorensen added unassisted goals.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Millard West scored with 4.6 seconds left on a goal by Michael Schilken.
Fremont hosts Millard North at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena.