{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont High Tiger Logo

The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club defeated Millard West 4-1 on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

Jax Sorensen gave Fremont a 1-0 lead with 11:18 left in the first period. His goal was assisted by Hunter Griffis and Ty Hallberg.

After a scoreless second period, the Tigers scored three times in the third. Spencer Sorensen scored off a Karson Martin assist. Jacob Ten Kley and Spencer Sorensen added unassisted goals.

Millard West scored with 4.6 seconds left on a goal by Michael Schilken.

Fremont hosts Millard North at 6 Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments