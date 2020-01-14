Senior goalie Chandler Doray had 17 saves to lead Fremont to a 3-1 win over Omaha Metro on Sunday night at the Sidner Ice Arena.
Doray was one of the players recognized on Senior Night for the Tigers.
Henry High scored off an Alexander Trevino assist with 2:07 left in the opening period to give Metro a 1-0 lead. The Tigers responded eight seconds later when junior Reese Franzen scored an unassisted goal.
After a scoreless second period, the Tigers went ahead for good when senior Spencer Sorensen scored a goal off a Jax Sorensen assist with 7:27 left in the game.
Metro had a chance to tie it with 1:11 left on a penalty shot, but the Metro player missed the puck on his attempt.
Metro pulled its goalie with 16.4 seconds left. Spencer Sorensen wrapped up the scoring with a goal off an assist from Kolbe Moore.
Fremont will play Elkhorn at 7:30 Wednesday night at Baxter Arena. At 12:15 Sunday afternoon, the Tigers will face Tri City at Moylan Tranquility Iceplex.