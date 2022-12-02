Tigers push defending champion Mustangs in season opener

Fremont showed flashes of its potential Thursday night in its season opener against defending Class A state champions Millard North, but the Tigers youth and lack of size allowed the Mustangs to pull away for a 72-50 win.

“We had the joint jumping for a little while,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams. “We showed what we can do.”

Al Bahe Gymnasium erupted as the Tigers caught fire from behind 0the arc in the opening quarter, splashing five three’s including three from freshman Coriahnn Gallatin in his high school debut. He finished with a team-leading 14 points.

Gallatin’s second triple of the frame stretched the Tigers lead to 14-7 midway through the period.

Millard North answered back, closing the quarter on a 12-5 run to take a 19-17 lead at the end of the first eight minutes of action.

The Mustangs asserted themselves in the paint in the second quarter, ballooning its lead to 39-25 by the intermission.

“We’re going to struggle with size, what do you do when you don’t have it?” Williams said.

Fremont was chased off the three-point line by Millard North’s defensive effort on the othe rside, being held to a game-low eight points in the quarter.

“We’re going to have to live on the perimeter a little bit and hopefully teams will close out on us and we’ll be able to get to the basket, but we can’t give up that many layups,” WIlliams said.

The Tigers found their shooting stroke again in the third quarter, knocking down three triples in addition to Jadyn Cascio-Jensen getting fouled on a three-point shot and sinking all three free throws.

The junior, who finished with 12 points, scored the final five points of the quarter for Fremont to pull the Tigers within eight, 52-44, going into the fourth quarter.

“Our kids came out and fought and clawed for everything that they could get,” Williams said.

The Tigers’ upset bid took two major blows midway through the fourth quarter with Cascio-Jensen and Gallatin both going down with cramps in rapid succession as the Tigers faced a 10-point deficit, 56-46.

Cascio-Jensen eventually returned to the contest, but Gallatin was held out for the remainder of the night.

Without their offensive catalysts, Fremont scored four points in the final six minutes - all coming from Mo Bryant, who finished with 12 points - while Millard North poured in 16 to induce the final score.

“We are taking strides in the right direction,” Williams said. “We’re awful young. That was a lot of first time varsity experience for a lot of our kids and to face a program like Millard North."

Fremont will wrap up play in the Early Bird Classic at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhorn South. The Tigers will face the host Storm, who are coming off a 79-58 loss to Lincoln Southwest.