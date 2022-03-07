Tigers put away Pius to reach state semifinals

LINCOLN - Fremont is one step closer to its goal of returning to the state title game, putting away Lincoln Pius X 57-41 in the opening round of the Class A state tournament Monday.

“We’ve had a big rivalry with them for the last several years and we knew it was going to be a dogfight, it always is,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

The rematch of last year’s state tournament title clash added an extra layer of intrigue to the Tigers third-straight trip to state.

“That drove us even more, made us lock in a little bit more in practice,” senior Taylor McCabe said. “We wanted to come and win, but not only win, we wanted to make a statement with of our win.”

The Bolts did what they could to limit McCabe in the opening quarter, holding her to just two points.

Bella Keaton and Sarah Shepard filled the scoring role for the Tigers with six and five points, respectively, as Fremont pulled out to a 17-10 lead.

“I was really happy with our energy in the first half,” Flynn said.

McCabe broke loose in the second quarter, going for nine points including a string of seven-straight to end the half with Fremont in front 29-16.

Pius outscored Fremont 15-12 in the third quarter to cut the Tigers lead down to 10, 41-31, then started the final frame with a three to trim the deficit down to seven.

“Wasn’t quite as happy with our third quarter,” Flynn said. “They were playing like a lot of teams do at this stage where they’re playing like it is their last game and they brought the energy. We really answered that in the fourth quarter.”

McCabe started the answer, hitting her third three of the night.

With the basket, she became the first person in Nebraska history - boy or girl - to have three 100 made 3-point seasons and also passed Alyssa Frauendorfer of Humphrey for fourth on the all-time scoring list. The Iowa signee finished with a game-high 22 points.

On the defensive end, McCabe held Pius’ leading scorer Adison Markowski to just nine points. The Bolts got the bulk of their offense from Makenna Lesiak, who finished with 21 points.

“Oh my gosh, I got tired,” McCabe said on the defensive effort. “I was wheezing a little bit.”

McCabe’s three started a 7-0 run, extending the Tigers lead back to double-figures, 48-34.

Emmalee Shepard put the nail in the coffin for the two-time defending champs, knocking down a corner three midway through the third quarter.

Both McKenna Murphy and Macy Bryant finished with nine points to bolster the Tigers scoring.

Fremont will get another crack at Lincoln High in the semifinals. The Links outlasted Bellevue East 52-41 in the final opening round contest.

Lincoln High ended the Tigers 17-game winning streak with a dramatic 20-point comeback effort in Fremont 68-64.

The Links have won nine-straight since beating the Tigers as part of a 13-game winning streak.

"There were stretches that we were down by significant points," said Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson. "I honestly think from that point on, after that victory, our kids have built on believing and feeling like we can compete at a really high level."

Fremont is winners of eight-straight after Monday's victory.

The Tigers and Links get the late game Wednesday with tip-off set for 7:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In other Class A action, Lincoln Southwest beat Omaha Central 54-38 while Millard South moved on with a 62-45 win over Bellevue West. The pair will meet in the other semifinals game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

