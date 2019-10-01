KEARNEY -- Running in 93-degree heat with windy conditions didn't deter the Fremont High School boys cross country team Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational.
The Tigers got course personal records from their top seven runners on their way to winning the team championship at the Kearney Country Club.
"Winning a meet is always a confidence booster and there were 19 Class A boys teams here," Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. "On a hot and windy day, there were a lot of kids (on the course) with their heads down after it was over and just wanted to get the heck out of there. We had kids that were going for a warm down and were smiling. It was encouraging for us. We left in a good place with everyone looking forward to the championship part of the season."
The Tigers finished with 62 points while Millard West was the runner-up with 93. Grand Island was third with 93.
Fremont had four runners earn medals. Junior Owen Wagner led the way by finishing sixth in 16:53.1. Sophomore Carter Waters was ninth in 17:02.
"I was really happy with the way they competed," McMahon said. "For Owen to run a course PR on a course he has ran several times is pretty remarkable."
Sophomores Aaron Ladd and Junior Garcia were 15th and 16th, respectively. Ladd, who competed Saturday in the Omaha Bryan Invitational, finished in 17:31.2 while Garcia was next in 17:34.
"Aaron ran a smart race," McMahon said. "He and Junior were pack running together. Junior pulled him along in the third and fourth kilometer and Aaron pulled Junior along in the fifth kilometer."
The Tigers were without the services of regular varsity performer Braden Taylor, who sat out the meet to rest a sore foot, so Ladd's performance was a nice boost.
"I was cautiously optimistic that Aaron might be putting it all together right about now," McMahon said. "He rarely takes a step back. Last spring he didn't run a lot of track races for us, but in each one that he did he just got better."
Sophomore Tyson Baker was 21st in 17:43.1 while senior Andrew Blocker was 23rd in 17:46.4. Nolan Miller placed 34th in 17:53.3 and junior Zac McGeorge was 51st in 18:24.1. Tristan Thurlow (18:54.1) and Domingo Perez Ramos (18:54.3) were 81st and 82nd, respectively. Turner Blick was 91st in 19:01.7.
McMahon said that while the conditions could've been intimidating, the Tigers ran smart races.
"I think a lot of it was that the (boys) stayed within themselves and didn't panic," he said. "We said we just needed to win the battle between the ears and often times in sports that is the place where it gets lost."
The Tigers will compete Friday at the Columbus Invitational.