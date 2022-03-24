Tigers rack up medals at Rocket Relays

LINCOLN—Fremont track got some early work in at the Lincoln Northeast Relays Thursday with both the girls and the boys teams taking home five first place finishes.

The girls captured three first place finishes on the track and two top spots in the field events.

The 800m sprint medley group of Ella Cooper, Emmalee Sheppard, Tania Gleason and Lucy Dillon took home first place with a combined time of 1:54.37.

The Tigers 1600m sprint relay of Hayley Hanson, Elayna Sookram, Mattie Dalton and Elli Dahl won with a 4:27.73.

The 4x100m quartet—Cooper, Sydney Glause, Gleason and Shepard—were near midseason form with a 51.56 to win the event.

Fremont also produced a pair of runner-up placements.

The 4x400m team of Taylor McCabe, Gleason, Dahl and Dalton clocked in at 4:14.49 while the 4x800m crew of McCabe, Chloe Hemmer, Jaiden Rensch and Dillon locked in a time of 10:25.24.

The Tigers throwing unit had a field day at the Rocket relays. Fremont occupied three of the top five spots in the shot put, won by Mackenzie Kinning with a throw of 38’1,” followed by Mia Knigge in third with a heave of 37’3” and Ellah Hofer in fifth at 34’11”.

Hadeley Dowty led the discus group with a runner-up finish on a throw of 112’10”. Maggie McClain finished sixth with a throw of 96’4” and Knigge added an eighth place finish, clocking in at 89’1”.

Hailey Newill recorded the final gold placement for the Tigers, winning the pole vault with a final height of 10.’

“We brought 43 girls and it gets some of our younger girls’ experience,” said Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers on the relay-style meet. “We want to see where we are at as a team. This also emphasizes the total team effort, which is what we preach a lot.”

The highlight of the boys five first place finishes came in the 4x1600m relay. The group of Juan Gonzalez, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor and Carter Waters shattered the meet record by 13 seconds, winning with a time of 18:42.8.

The distance medley crew of Tyson Baker, Miller, Taylor and Waters clocked in a 10:38.58.

Paulo Murrieta Torres, Wes Pleskac, Aaron Ladd and Caleb Sund combined to win the 4x800m relay with a time of 8:34.53.

Fremont’s 4x400m team picked up a win with a time of 3:30.97 with Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Paulo Murrieta Torres and Baker .

Sellon and Moore both found success in field events to start the day.

Moore finished runner-up in the long jump with his best leap landing at 20’ 7 ½” while Sellon won the pole vault, clearing 14.’

In the 1600m sprint medley, Davarius Bell, Elijah Gunter, Jase LaDay and Juan Gonzalez were runner-up in 3:57.44.

Brady Walter notched a pair of runner-up finishes in the 110m hurdles and the high jump.

Fremont returns to the track next Friday, April 1, traveling to Columbus.

