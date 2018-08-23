Kearney held off a furious rally by Fremont High School Thursday afternoon to knock the Tigers from the ranks of the unbeatens.
The Bearcats led 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh. Fremont pushed across four runs before falling 9-8 at Schilke Fields.
Tori Baker led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single for FHS. Jewel Ashbrook walked. After a pop out, Makenzie Ridder walked to load the bases. Senior Annie Cooper followed with a solid single to score two runs. Aleesha Broussard’s infield single loaded the bases.
Winning pitcher Marisa Chamberlin got the next Tiger to hit into a fielder’s choice with the out being recorded at home. Jaylee Cone then ripped a two-run single to cut the deficit to one.
Mikayla Paulson then hit a one-hop shot at Kearney shortstop Karleigh Scott. Scott came up with the ball and her throw narrowly beat Paulson to the bag.
Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said he was proud of his team’s resiliency.
“We challenged them in the seventh inning that we needed to come back and show some fight,” said Schleicher, whose team fell to 5-1. “We started the game strong, dried up in the middle and had it going again at the end.”
Kearney got a run in the first on Meagan Reyes’ RBI single. The Tigers answered in the bottom of the inning.
Paulson walked and Tori Baker singled. After an out, Carlie Neuhaus hit a home run to dead center field to make it 3-1.
“The girls are hitting the ball well,” Schleicher said. “Carlie provided a spark for us. It is too bad we couldn’t ride that (momentum) longer.
After Neuhaus’ homer, Makenzie Ridder doubled, but was left stranded. The Tigers got a run in the second when Cami Bisson came home on Ashbrook’s fielder’s choice grounder out, but two more runners were left stranded.
The Tigers also stranded two runners in the fifth, one in the sixth and had two on when the game ended.
“I felt we had opportunities early to put it away,” Schleicher said. “We left a lot of runners on base.”
Kearney battled back on the strength of Bella Molina’s two run homer in the fourth — part of a three-run inning for the Bearcats. Chamberlin added a two-run homer in the fifth when the Bearcats pushed three runs across.
Kearney added a run in the sixth on Chamberlin’s RBI single and one in the seventh on Abby Heins’ run-scoring single.
Ashbrook took the loss.
Results of the second game were not available at press time. Fremont plays Saturday in the Blair Tournament.