OMAHA — Fremont High School mounted a spirited comeback bid Thursday night at Omaha Northwest, but the Huskies escaped with a 54-51 win.
The Tigers trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but chipped away at the Huskies’ advantage. A missed free throw by Northwest gave Fremont the ball in the closing seconds. The Tigers got off a 3-point shot that was off the mark.
“It is like I told the kids, this is a different kind of disappointment, “ Fremont coach Mark Williams said. “We can’t have moral victories, but we have to keep looking at the positives we are doing and the strides we are making.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart tonight. Triston (Keeney) was tremendous and Jake (Heineman) was tremendous as well. He was very aggressive offensively.”
Heineman finished with 23 points to lead the Tigers. He connected on seven of eight free throws.
“He was just real dominant down low and had some good moves,” Williams said. “You also have to credit the guys who got him the ball in good spots.”
The Tigers trailed 11-7 after one quarter and 27-20 at the break. The Huskies were up 37-29 entering the final period, but FHS scored 22 points in the final eight minutes.
“We scrambled pretty well and we went with a little half-court trap,” Williams said. “We were able to knock some things loose defensively.”
Senior guard Jaylen Richey led Northwest, 3-4, with a game-high 26 points. Chris Marion-Adkins added seven points.
Keeney had eight points for the Tigers, 0-6, who will host Lincoln Northeast at 7:30 Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Box Score
Fremont 7 13 9 22 — 51
Northwest 11 16 10 17 — 54
Fremont — Jake Heineman 23, Dillon Dix 2, Pacey Queen 7, Aidan Queen 4, Triston Keeney 8, Austin Callahan 5, Caden Curry 2.
Northwest — Jaylen Richey 26, Jemar Bowden-Lovelace 6, Kadon Walker 5, Chris Marion-Adkins 7, Jace Cooper 5, Jordelle Lacy 5.