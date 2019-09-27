GRAND ISLAND — After a long bus ride and facing a two-set deficit to Grand Island on Thursday night, the Fremont High School volleyball regrouped.
Instead of playing tense, the Tigers relaxed to rally past the Islanders 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10.
“Honestly, we played very poorly the first couple of sets,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “Our girls practice really loose and have fun, but when we get into a match they think they have to be serious. We are having a heck of a time seeing that we don’t play well like that. Once they played relaxed and had fun, it was great. They just have to be true to who they are and that is a relaxed and fun-loving team.”
The Tigers broke to a 20-11 lead in the third set to seize momentum. That carried over to the fourth when they went up 15-6.
In the fifth game, Kloee Morgan and Grace Williams had a pair of kills each to help the Tigers go up 10-6. Hannah Wilson’s ace serve made it 13-7 before the Islanders closed to 14-10. A service error on the Islanders closed the match.
Morgan had 11 kills while Estudillo had 10. Williams contributed eight. Morgan Raue had a team-best four ace serves.
Wilson finished with 26 set assists.
“We moved the ball around well and I was pleased with the way our hitters played in Games 3, 4 and 5,” Kostek said. “We had a few blips with our passing, but later on we did a good job of getting Hannah the ball.”
Mya Bolden also performed well for the Tigers. She had six kills and and six blocks.
“She had a great game,” Kostek said. “It was a coming out party for her as a middle blocker.”
Freshman libero Emmalee Sheppard had 29 digs. Ellah Hofer had five set assists and four kills.
Emma Hilderbrand led the Islanders with 15 kills and five blocks. Anna McCoy added 11 kills while Grad Johnson had eight. Tori Hale had 40 set assists.
The Tigers, 9-7, will host Norfolk on Tuesday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. On Thursday, they travel to Omaha Bryan for a triangular with Omaha Burke. FHS will face the Bulldogs at 5:30 and the Bears at 6:30 p.m.
“I hope that this transfers over to our next match in that we can’t play tight,” Kostek said. “Coach (Brenda) Schiermeyer tell them that. Hopefully they know their identity and will just go out and have fun.”
The loss drops the Islanders to a 1-17. They will play Tuesday night against Heartland Athletic Conference foe Lincoln Southeast.