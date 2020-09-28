Tigers rattle off 48-unanswered behind Sintek's big night

Norfolk coach Tom Olson hoped to ignite a spark in the Panthers by opening the game with a successful onside kick and, after three offensive plays netted no yardage, ordered up a fake punt on fourth and 10 from midfield in the form of a direct snap to Cale Wacker who rambled 27 yards to the Fremont 21.
Five plays later quarterback Kaden Ternus completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lammers, and Norfolk had a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Unfortunately, the Tigers scored the next 48 points, buoyed by the passing of Carter Sintek who shredded the Panthers’ defense by completing 19 of 26 throws for 339 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers as Fremont defeated Norfolk 48-7.
“We put a team on the field tonight that wasn’t very well prepared; we had way too many mistakes, missed assignments, and dropped passes,” Olson said. “We played poorly fundamentally.”
Norfolk gave up the ball twice on interceptions and twice more on fumbles during the game, but Fremont might have felt the same way about its mistakes in the first half. The Tigers accumulated over 65 yards in penalties, four of them 15-yarders, with two of those negating a 33-yard reception by Drew Sellon at the Panthers’ five-yard line and an interception by Jax Sorensen inside Norfolk’s 30.
However, when the Fremont offense was good, it was very good. The Tigers’ first touchdown was a simple swing pass in the flat that Jax Sorensen took 66 yards down the sideline to tie the score at 7 after one quarter.
“Offensively, we did a really good job; we had some opportunities and got the ball in the end zone when we needed to,” Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. “The kids played well.”
“Carter, our quarterback, does a really good job of managing things; we have pieces kind of all over the place, and the kids work hard for him,” he said. “When our original starter, Jack Cooper, got hurt in the second series of the first game, we told Carter ‘it’s your team now,’ and he’s done a great job.”
In the second period Fremont added a 36-yard field goal by Kaedon Thomsen, then tuned up its running game, with Micah Moore contributing 49 yards on the ground and setting up Sintek’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Conner Richmond--increasing the Tigers’ lead to 17-7 before a well-executed “two minute drill” moved the ball into field goal range again as Thomsen added a 31-yarder to end the half with Fremont up 20-7.
Norfolk’s best chance to recapture some momentum was a goalline stand midway through the third period.
After Fremont moved from its own 48 to the Norfolk five on seven plays--converting a fourth and three as well as a third and seven along the way--the Panthers’ defense ended the drive by stopping Moore on four straight carries inside the five-yard line.
But then, after Norfolk lost a fumble on its first offensive play after taking over at the two returned the ball to the Tigers at the Panthers’ one-yard line. Moore, who was kept in check for the more part with just 59 yards on 20 carries, scored from the one and the Fremont lead increased to 27-7.
“I thought the defense was playing hard and trying to get some things done, but after while you just can’t keep doing it,” Olson said. “We hold them on a goalline stand, and then give it back to them on the very next play.”
Fremont forced another punt on the Panthers’ next possession, then added another long touchdown play when Sintek found Dawson Glause behind the Norfolk secondary to go ahead 34-7.
Fremont’s defense ended the next three Norfolk possessions with an interception by Sorensen, a fumble recovery by Titus Richardson, and a blocked punt by Caleb Wagner; and the Tigers’ offense converted those opportunities into 14 more points on another Sintek touchdown pass to Sellon of 16 yards and a career-first touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Hudson Cunnings to Brady Millard that covered 22 yards with just under eight minutes left to finalize Fremont’s 48-7 win.
Fremont finished the night with 430 yards of offense.
The Tigers head to Lincoln North Star Friday. The Navigators lost 16-13 to Lincoln Pius X in week five and are 3-3 on the season having played a week zero game.
