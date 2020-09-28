Tigers rattle off 48-unanswered behind Sintek's big night

“Offensively, we did a really good job; we had some opportunities and got the ball in the end zone when we needed to,” Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. “The kids played well.”

“Carter, our quarterback, does a really good job of managing things; we have pieces kind of all over the place, and the kids work hard for him,” he said. “When our original starter, Jack Cooper, got hurt in the second series of the first game, we told Carter ‘it’s your team now,’ and he’s done a great job.”

In the second period Fremont added a 36-yard field goal by Kaedon Thomsen, then tuned up its running game, with Micah Moore contributing 49 yards on the ground and setting up Sintek’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Conner Richmond--increasing the Tigers’ lead to 17-7 before a well-executed “two minute drill” moved the ball into field goal range again as Thomsen added a 31-yarder to end the half with Fremont up 20-7.

Norfolk’s best chance to recapture some momentum was a goalline stand midway through the third period.

After Fremont moved from its own 48 to the Norfolk five on seven plays--converting a fourth and three as well as a third and seven along the way--the Panthers’ defense ended the drive by stopping Moore on four straight carries inside the five-yard line.