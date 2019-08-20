Members of the Fremont High School girls golf team spent the summer honing their skills for the fall season.
“I think as far as participation and play in summer tournaments, this was the most the girls team has had since I took over,” said FHS coach Matt Burg, who is in his sixth season as head coach. “That was encouraging and it is showing up in practice. There hasn’t been as much rust as there is sometimes when we first get started. I’m glad they took advantage of their summer opportunities.”
The Tigers qualified three golfers via the wildcard format for the Class A state tournament last October. Lauren Gifford graduated in May, but seniors Emma Witte and Chloe Miller return. Senior Tiffany Carnahan and junior Alyssa Walters, both letter winners, also are back.
“I think it was great that we were able to take advantage of the new wildcard system,” Burg said. “We didn’t have anyone place in the top 10 at districts, but we had a few girls that played well enough over the season that their scoring average got them to state. With the way they finished, hopefully we can build on that momentum early in the season.”
Burg has been impressed with the examples set by Carnahan, Miller and Witte in the early going.
“I think we’ve got good balance as far as leadership with those three seniors,” he said. “They bring different components to the table as leaders. They have different personalities, but I think mixing those personalities together has been good for the team.”
Charli Earth and Maggie Norris, both 11th-graders, look to make the move from the junior varsity ranks to the varsity.
“Charli is a good basketball player that came out for golf for the first time last year,” Burg said. “She medaled in a couple of meets. I’m hoping she can build on that and contribute at the varsity level. I would say the same thing about Maggie.”
Jersey Springer, a senior, has joined the team for the first time.
“She has played some, but she just isn’t consistent right now,” Burg said. “She is working hard. When she does hit it, she hits it solid. We hope she can contribute down the road.”
The Tigers open their season at 9 Thursday morning in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course.
Burg said 10 returning state medalists will compete in the annual event.
“It is a pretty big tournament and they try to put together a pretty good field, which it will be again this year,” he said. “It will be a good test for our girls. It will serve as a measuring stick for us.”