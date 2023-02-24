The Fremont swim team will don their caps one final time this winter Friday for the Class A state swim meet at the Devaney Center with their eyes set on securing a spot in the championship heats Saturday.

The Tigers will be represented by eight swimmers on in both the boys and girls events. Both Fremont squads qualified all three relay teams.

The girls program is hoping to better it’s ninth place finish in the team standings—the highest in program history—from last season.

Fremont Swim line-up

Girls

Madelyn Buck, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, two relays; Lizzie Meyer 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, two relays; Ryleigh Schroeter, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, two relays; Jane Busboom, 50-yard freestyle, 100-ayrd backstroke, two relays; Charlotte Vech, 100-yard freestyle, one relay; Kiera Spilinek, one relay; Alexis Rasmussen, one relay; Kami Spilinek one relay.

Boys

John Monson, 200-yard IM and three relays; Connor Christ, 100-yard breaststroke and three relays, Cade Arnett, 100-yard freestyle and three relays; Gabe Christ, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Jacob Hanson, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and one relay; Landon Lamson, 100-yard backstroke and one relay; Micah Moore, relay alternate; Devin Mark, relay alternate.