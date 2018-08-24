Fremont High School bounced back from an opening-game loss to split a doubleheader Thursday night with Kearney.
The Tigers lost the opener 9-8, but prevailed in the second game 13-12 at Schilke Fields.
“The girls never gave up or backed down when things got tough tonight,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but they got the job done.”
Carlie Neuhaus picked up the win. She worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out two. Jewel Ashbrook got the save working 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. She struck out one and allowed two hits.
Kearney broke to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Tigers pushed five runs across in the second inning.
Annie Cooper led off with a walk. With one out, Makenzie Ridder reached on an error before Izzy Dobbs was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jaylee Cone, Mikayla Paulson and Tori Baker drew successive walks to make it 3-2. Cone stole home before Neuhaus’ RBI single extended the lead to 5-2.
Kearney added four runs in the third and three more in the fourth to go up 9-5, but the Tigers struck again.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cone was hit by a pitch. Paulson walked and Baker was hit by a pitch. Ashbrook’s single scored Cone and Paulson later came in on a passed ball. After a walk to Neuhaus, Cooper delivered a two-run single. Another run came in later in the inning on a passed ball to put FHS up 10-9.
In the bottom of the fifth, Cone led off with a double and went to third on Paulson’s single. After Baker’s ground out advanced Paulson to second, Ashbrook delivered a two-run single. Later in the inning, Neuhaus hit a run-scoring single.
Kearney did score three times in the sixth, but the Tigers held on to improve to 6-1.
Neuhaus led the Tigers with two hits and drove in two runs. Ashbrook scored a run and knocked in three.
The Tigers compete Saturday in the Blair Tournament. They will host Bellevue East in a doubleheader Monday at Schilke.