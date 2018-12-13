OMAHA — Fremont High School tuned up for Friday’s Jim McGrath Invitational in Ralston by taking care of business Thursday night at Omaha Northwest.
The Tigers rolled to a 72-3 win over the Huskies.
Sebastian Villagomez (106 pounds) and Michael Gehring (113) won by forfeits for the Tigers.
At 120, Carlos Ahumada picked up a 5-0 decision for FHS. Jacob Marsh of the Tigers suffered a 9-7 loss at 126.
At 132, senior Cody Carlson won by forfeit. Teammate Leo Lopez was also unopposed at 138.
Hunter Robertson earned a decision for the Tigers at 145 when he prevailed 15-11. Sophomore Tommy Wentz won by forfeit at 152.
Riley Fox (160) and Randy Leon (170) both won by pins while Kayden Garges received a forfeit at 182.
The Tigers also won three other matches by forfeit. Isaiah Nielsen was unopposed at 195 as were Trevin Escamilla at 220 and Kade Richardson at 285.
While Fremont coach Ben Wilcox was pleased with the varsity win, he was also impressed with the junior varsity.
“There were 10 JV matches and we won nine of them,” he said.
The McGrath meet begins at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers, however, will not be at full strength.
“We’re looking to win the tournament, but it is not going to be easy because Noah Molzahn and Garret Moser will not be wrestling,” Wilcox said. “Noah is ill again and Garret just got cleared to wrestle today. We would like for him to get some practices under his belt before he starts competing.”
Other teams scheduled to compete at the McGrath Invitational include: Elkhorn South, Millard South, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha South, the host school and South Sioux City.
After the McGrath Invite, the Tigers will host Lincoln Southeast in a dual at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.