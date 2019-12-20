Fremont High School lost only one contested match while defeating Omaha Northwest 77-5 on Thursday night in a wrestling dual.
Jacob Knudsen (106), Orlando Estrada (113), Jose Gonzalez (160), Kayden Garges (195), Garret Moser (220) and Kade Richardson (285) won matches by forfeit.
Jarren Hammond of the Tigers pinned Soe Htoo of the Huskies in :46 at 120. At 132, Felix Bernal of FHS won by fall over Moe Soe in 5:43. Fremont also won by pins at 138, 145, 152 and 182.
At 138, Brian Bishop beat Jack Sandiland in 1:43. Justin Leon prevailed in 1:02 over Ryan Sandiland at 145 while Nathan Taylor beat Eh Moo in 3:57 at 152.
Fremont's other victory came at 170. Tommy Wentz won by a 17-2 technical fall (2:23) against Davione Cooper.
Northwest's victory came at 126. Jerome Walsh won by a 15-0 technical fall (4:09) against Sebastian Villagomez.
The Tigers competed Friday in the Jim McGrath Invitational at Ralston, but results weren't available at press time.