OMAHA — The third-ranked Fremont High School girls basketball team is headed to the Nike Tournament of Champions undefeated and scoring points at a rapid pace.
On Saturday, the Tigers shot 56 percent from the field (37 of 66) while rolling to a 94-20 victory over Omaha Bryan. Fremont improves to 5-0 while the Bears fall to 1-3.
Fremont broke to a 32-2 first-quarter lead and increased the advantage to 60-7 at halftime.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe led the Tigers with 31 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from 3-point land. McCabe added six steals, five rebounds and two assists. Senior Sydney Golladay was perfect on eight two-point field goal tries and was 2 of 5 on treys to finish with 22 points. The Fort Hays State recruit had four assists and a team-best seven steals.
Another senior, Lexie Glosser, had her best game of the young season. She finished with 15 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. She distributed a team-high seven assists. Sophomore Macy Bryant also hit double figures with 12 points. She added four assists and seven rebounds.
Fremont’s pressure forced 37 turnovers. The Tigers also outrebounded the Bears 34-15 and limited Bryan to 28 percent from the field (9 of 32).
Fremont begins play in the tournament on Wednesday.
The Fremont junior varsity improved to 4-1 with a pair of wins.
You have free articles remaining.
On Friday, the Tigers beat Grand Island 44-18 as Karley Golladay scored 10 points, distributed eight assists and had nine steals. Emmalee Sheppard added six points and 10 rebounds.
At Bryan, the Tigers prevailed 55-15. Maggie McClain led the way with 10 points while Golladay contributed nine points, 11 steals and six assists. Amelia Knosp chipped in eight.
Chasity Williams had five rebounds.
Box Score
Fremont 32 28 18 16 — 94
Bryan 2 5 2 11 — 20
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 22, Taylor McCabe 31, Lexie Glosser 15, Bella Keaton 3, Sarah Shepard 8, Macy Bryant 12, Gracie Herman 3.
Bryan — Antalea Valentine 4, Katalina King 4, Kanaje Grissett 2, Trinique Sherrod 8, Brooke Powers 2.