Tigers run at Harold Scott Invite

Fremont's second teams toed the line at the Harold Scott Invite Thursday at Pioneers Park.

The Lady Tigers finished 13th with 323 points led by a 58th place finish from Madelyn Wagner in 22:49.70.

Allison Merrill ran a 23:06.00 to take 69th while Maggie De La O ran a 23:26.20 for 75th place.

Rounding out the Tigers team grouping was Johana Macias (79th, 23:38.10), Callie Waters (81st, 23:43.50), Jenna Knuppel (86th, 24:02.00) and Maddie McBratney (91st, 24:23.50).

The boys finished 14th with a team score of 364.

Jase LaDay was the Tigers top runner, turning in a 18:39.57, finishing in 52nd.

Spencer Divis ran an 18:56.02, good for 69th place followed by Raymond Rise, who finished in 19:01.40 in 74th place.

Rounding out Fremont's team score was Mason Nau in 80th place in 19:11.15 and Steven Fiscus Jr. in 89th place in 19:43.39.

Paulo Torres ran a 20:05.00 to finish in 96th place and Michael Nichols too 99th with a 20:12.92.

Lincoln East made a clean sweep of the top awards at the meet with two team titles and two individual medalists.

East senior Isaac Graff won the boys race while East junior Mia Murray was the girls winner.

The Tigers top group is off to Iowa Saturday for the Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa.