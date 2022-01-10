Tigers run win streak to 12

Fremont shrugged off a slow start to put away Lincoln East 59-33 and claim the Tigers 12th straight victory.

The Tigers missed their first nine shots of the game, falling behind 10-4 to the Spartans in the early proceedings of the contest.

“The big thing in that first half was we were getting good looks,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “I felt okay because I thought we were getting good shots.”

McKenna Murphy finally found the bottom of the net for Fremont on the 10th shot of the afternoon, splashing a corner three to pull the Tigers within a point, 10-9.

Murphy, who finished with a team-high 16 points, shouldered the offensive load in the second quarter, scoring five-straight points to extend Fremont’s lead to 22-16.

By the end of the first half, the Tigers held a comfortable 29-19 advantage.

Fremont was 8 of 20 from the field in the first half after recovering from the sluggish opening period.

“You always know you’re going to get a really good defensive effort out of Lincoln East," Flynn said.

Fremont’s lead never dipped below double-digits in the second half with the lead widening to a dozen, 39-27 by the end of three.

An 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter, capped off by a three-pointer from Bella Keaton, who tallied 11 points, cemented Fremont’s victory.

The Tigers’ 12-straight wins is the longest win streak in the Flynn-era.

Taylor McCabe was the third Tiger in double-figures with 11 - a season-low for the senior - with six points coming from the free throw line.

“They were really hounding Taylor in that diamond-and-one and she wasn’t getting the looks that she normally does,” Flynn said.

Macy Bryant added seven points and seven rebounds to the Tigers haul.

Fremont started the weekend slate with a 64–28 win over Columbus Friday.

The Discoverers pushed the Tigers for a quarter with Fremont nursing just a three-point advantage, 19-16, at the end of one.

Fremont held Columbus to just 12 points the rest of the night to pull away.

Sarah Shepard led the offense on the road, pouring in 19 points. Murphy added 15 and McCabe chipped in 12.

Fremont hosts Lincoln Southwest (8-2) Friday - the Tigers won the first match-up 69-42 in the HAC tournament - then travels to Omaha Marian (5-5) Saturday.

