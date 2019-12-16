OMAHA — Fremont High School put on its best offensive performance since its Class A state runner-up season of 2016 on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers scored 102 points — their most amount of points in a game since a 101-93 win over Lincoln Northeast in December of 2015 — but Omaha Bryan was a bit better. The Bears downed FHS 103-102.
Conner Richmond’s 3-point basket at the end of the first period gave the Tigers a 26-17 lead, but Bryan fought back in the second. Lam Kuang’s two free throws in the waning seconds put the Bears on top 47-44 at the intermission.
Mossimo Lojing and Micah Moore connected on baskets in the final minute of the third period to put FHS up 69-66 entering the last period.
The two teams then combined for 70 points during the final eight minutes.
Jai’Lyn Spears’ traditional three-point play put the Bears ahead 82-75 with 4:24 left. Another basket by Spears, who finished with 42 points, made it 90-82 with 2:33 left, but the Tigers kept the pressure on. Lojing and sophomore Carter Sintek, who finished with 33 points, connected on 3-point field goals to help Fremont close to 101-96 with :18 remaining.
Darwin Loftin of the Bears misfired on two free throws with :14 left. Sintek buried his seventh trey of the game to make it 101-99 with :04. Fremont promptly fouled Spears and he connected on two free throws to give Bryan a four-point cushion.
Lojing banked in a 35-foot 3 at the buzzer to provide the final margin.
Lojing finished with 19 points while Caden Curry contributed 18. Moore finished with 15 and Travis Johnson chipped in eight.
The Tigers will host Omaha Northwest at 7 Friday night before playing Saturday at Omaha Benson.