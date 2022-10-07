Tigers' season comes to a close in district tournament

LINCOLN—The Fremont softball season came to a close Thursday on the final day of the district tournament.

Following a 10-6 loss to eventual district champion Lincoln East, the Tigers were eliminated from the tournament on a 12-5 loss to Columbus in the championship play in game.

“That Lincoln East game, it was just a battle,” said Fremont coach Katie McClain.

The Spartans started the 2 hour, 45 minute slugfest with three solo home runs in the top of the first inning, putting the Tigers in a 3-0 hole after a half inning.

The early deficit didn’t dull the Tigers resolve to upset the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

“Ella (Cooper) came back and pitched well,” McClain said. “Every inning, they were battling. I think we just always knew we could beat them.

Fremont got a run back in the bottom of the first as older sister Maggie McClain drove in the younger Jenna McClain, who reached on a hit by pitch, with a single.

The Tigers worked the game back to even in the second plating a pair of runs on an RBI double by Jenna McClain, who later scored on a Cooper single.

Two more Fremont runs crossed in the third to pull the Tigers in front 5-3. Emma Tucker ripped an RBI double to right, scoring Tatum Moore, and then scored on a Megan Millard single.

Cooper, after yielding three runs in the top of the first, worked three consecutive shutout innings before allowing a second Lincoln East rally.

The Spartans trimmed the Fremont lead to 5-4 by combining a single and three walks to bring in a run.

Maggie McClain notched her second RBI of the day with a single to center, scoring Karina Capron, who started the bottom of the fourth with a double, to return Fremont’s cushion to 6-4.

Walks hurt Fremont again in the top of the fifth as the Spartans knotted the game up at 6-6 on back-to-back bases loaded walks.

A two-out rally in the top of the sixth tipped the game to Lincoln East as the Spartans pushed across four runs on three hits.

“Those four runs were just too much,” said Katie McClain.

Cooper’s final stat line as a pitcher for Fremont featured 12 strikeouts to 14 walks while allowing nine hits and ten runs. She threw 195 pitches while facing 44 batters.

The loss in the district semifinals meant a quick turnaround to face a Columbus squad

“It was mentally draining, just to fight so hard and then there was a big obstacle in front of us,” Katie McClain said. “We weren’t incapable of getting past the obstacle, but it was just a lot.”

The Discoverers piled on to the Tigers with three runs in the top of the first and followed it with three runs in the second and four runs in the third to put Fremont in a 10-0 hole.

The Tigers halved that deficit with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Tucker laced a two-out double to plate both runs in the fourth.

Cooper launched a two-run homer in the fifth. Jocelyn Limbach accounted for the final Fremont run with an RBI single.

Columbus answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to set the final score.

Fremont ends the year with a 28-13 record.

“We told the girls at the beginning of the year, that (the line-up) was wide open and just to compete,” said Katie McClain said. “The girls ran with that and I think because there was some competition for spots that they worked really hard and we saw a lot of improvement.”