BELLEVUE -- Fremont High School's girls soccer season came to a close Monday night with an 11-1 loss to Papillion-La Vista South in the A-7 district tournament.
Seniors Allison Baker and Marisa Weichel had five goals apiece to lead the Titans. Trenan Wilson added the other goal.
Junior Isabelle Smoot's goal in the first half accounted for the Tigers' scoring. FHS trailed 5-1 at halftime.
"It was a tough game," Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said. "They were the better team with stronger players, but we went out and gave it our all and fought hard."
The loss ends the Tigers' season at 3-10 while the Titans improve to 12-6. They will top-seeded Bellevue West at 7 Thursday night in the A-7 championship game.
"The only thing we have left to do is focus on how we want our season to look next year and what type of team we want to be," Wiese said. "We are very undisciplined and that is something we will work hard on during the off-season. These girls have a lot of heart so I'm excited to see what the future will bring."