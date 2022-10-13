Tigers' season ends at state

The Fremont boys tennis season came to a close Thursday on the opening day for the Class A state tournament.

"We knew we were going to have to pull off some upsets to get any further than the first or second round of the tournament and that didn't quite happen, but I don't think anyone was overly disappointed," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. "I think they all went out and gave it there all and for the most part we played well."

Senior Cameron Indra, in No. 1 singles, was the lone Tiger to advance out of the opening round of the tournament, going 1-1 on the day.

In the opening round, Indra, seeded 14th coming into the tournament, jumped out a 5-0 lead on Omaha Burke's Travis Bolte, then had to hold on to claim a 6-3 win in the opening set.

The score was flipped in set two, forcing a tiebreaker set.

Indra regrouped in the winner-take-all race to 10, advancing with an 10-7 win over Bolte.

"He was fighting the wind, fighting his opponent and fighting himself and he found a way to overcome all of it," Bigsby said.

Indra lost 6-4, 6-3 in the second round to No. 3 seed Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South.

"He played so much better in the second round," Bigsby said. "He definitely went off on a high note."

In No. 2 singles, Jacob Broeker ended his year with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Gretna's Benjamin Zavadil in the opening round.

The Tigers No. 1 doubles pairing of Gage Ritthaler and Colby Robinson were swept 6-0, 6-0 by No. 4 seed Hayden Kelberlau and Ryan Fitton of Elkhorn South.

At No. 2 doubles, Ryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo lost 6-2, 6-2 to Columbus' Bohden Jedlick and Carter Goc.

The opening day exit closes the high school tennis careers of all six senior members of the Tigers state team.

"All of these guys earned these spots over the course of four years," Bigsby said. "They all had to work at it and each year climb a little higher on our ladder to earn their spots."

Bigsby highlighted that continual progress of the group as the closing note to the season.

"Our motto all season was 'Get better' and we did that on a number of different levels," Bigsby said. "We increased the number of dual victories we had, we did really well at the Northwest Invite and we improved upon out state finish with Cameron picking up some points."

The loss of a such a large senior class also opens the door for the next wave of Tigers tennis players.

"Next year we're going to have some shoes to fill," Bigsby said.