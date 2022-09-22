Tigers second teams run at Mount Michael Invite

Both of Fremont’s second teams finished fifth at the Mount Michael Invite Wednesday

The girls finished with 79 points while the boys compiled a team score of 83.

Allison Merrill led the Fremont girls with an 18th place finish in 21:45.18 as all six Tigers finished within seven places of each other.

Magdalena De La O finished three seconds back of Merrill in 19th with a 21:48.63.

She was followed by Madelyn Wagner in 20tg in 21:59.87.

Johana Macias ran a 22:08.86 for 22nd place to round out Fremont’s team score.

Callie Waters turned in a 22:11.34 for 23 and Jenna Knuppel crossed in 22:31.93 for 25th.

The Fremont boys had one top 15 finisher in Jase Laday, who ran a 17:32.03 for 13th place.

Paulo Torres ran a 17:46.76 to take 19th.

A trio of Tigers claimed the 25th through 27th placements.

Raymond Rise led the group with a 17:58.91 followed by Mason Nau (18:08.58) and Steven Fiscus Jr. (18:09.38).

Spencer Divis also ran a 18:19.94 for Fremont, taking 30th.

Fremont will run in Kearney on Monday at the Nebraska-Kearney meet. The boys race is slated for 2:30 followed by the girls race.