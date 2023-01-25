Tigers secure Senior Night win

The Fremont girls sent its senior group off with a win on Senior Night Tuesday, dispatching Omaha Burke 56-39.

The Tigers played with a lead for most of the game, leading 12-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

Fremont stretched its lead in the second frame, opening up a 25-18 lead at the intermission.

“It seems like once we get that eight, ten point lead, they play a lot more comfortably,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We’ve gotten down in some of our games and you’re constantly trying to battle. It’s nice to be on the other side of it and getting to do things you’re more comfortable with.”

Despite leading by seven at the break, Fremont left points on the table with a 9 of 18 effort at the free throw line.

“We said at halftime if we could hit some free throws and the point blank looks, we had some point blank shots that we didn’t hit, this is a double-digit lead easily,” Flynn said.

The Tigers remedied its free throw woes in the second half by going nearly perfect at the charity stripe, 14 of 15.

Still, Burke made a run at Fremont’s lead in the third quarter only for the Tigers to distance themselves again at the end of eight minutes, leading 40-29.

“I liked the way we weathered that,” Flynn said.

Jenna McClain led the Tigers with 16 points and nine rebounds. Mattie Dalton posted a 15-point, 16-rebound double-double and Kate Denker pitched in 12 points.

Fremont honored its trio of senior players - Emmalee Sheppard, Chasity Buschmeyer and Maggie McClain - and one senior manager Bailey Ingalls after the win.

“They’ve been a big part of the success we’ve had,” Flynn said. “They make coming to practice fun. (Sheppard) is probably as good a leader as I’ve had an opportunity to coach as far as different leadership qualities. They understand their roles and they’re really good kids.

Fremont remains on its home court for its next contest, hosting Lincoln North Star at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.