The 12th-graders on the Fremont High School boys tennis team had a memorable final home dual Monday afternoon.
The Tigers rolled to an 8-1 win over Columbus on the FHS courts.
“The team put together some very good matches today,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I’m most proud of the fact that every one of our seniors got to go out with a win today. Of course, you always hope that happens on the last day your seniors play at home.”
One of the seniors, Anthony Siemer, beat Landen Hastretier 9-7 in a hard-fought match at No. 5 singles.
“For the most part, things went very much according to plan,” Bigsby said. “Anthony had to dig deep to seal his singles match, but he stuck to the game plan and got it done.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Sebastian Villagomez earned an 8-6 win over Colin Flyr. Avery Martin beat Alex Larson 8-2 at No. 4 while Kenan Brodd downed Drew VunCannon 8-3 at No. 6.
Juniors Alex Bigsby and Shane Miller were also victorious. Bigsby downed Adam Kamrath 8-2 at No. 1 while Miller prevailed 8-1 over Connor Wiehn at No. 3.
Miller and Martin joined forces for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles over Larson and Flyr. Bigsby and Villagomez won 8-2 over Kamrah and Wiehn at No. 3.
In an exhibition doubles match, senior Wyatt Kreifels and junior Eli Martinez beat Bohdyn Jedlicka and Nick Zoucha 8-5.
“I’m so proud of Anthony, Avery, Sebastian, Kenan and Wyatt for all the hard work they’ve put in over the years,” Coach Bigsby said. “I’m so happy to see them all go out on top today.”
Columbus’ lone varsity win came at No. 2 doubles and VunCannon and Hastretier downed Siemer and Cameron Indra 9-7.
Fremont also picked up exhibition wins from four athletes. Logan Schlautman downed Jedlicka 8-3 while Will Furnas beat Zoucha 8-1. Alex Berry and Reese Franzen earned 8-0 victories.
Fremont was scheduled to compete in a dual Tuesday at Bellevue West, but results weren’t available at press time. The Tigers travel to Lincoln Northeast for a dual on Thursday.