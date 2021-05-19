Tigers set for state tournament play

Fremont tennis will compete at the Class A State tennis tournament Thursday with a trio of Tigers earning a seeding.

Abbie Bigsby enters her first state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a record of 19-7, hoping to duplicate the performance of her older brother Alex, who finished second this fall.

She will face Harlee Damme of Lincoln Northeast in the opening round.

The Tigers No. 2 doubles team Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby are the No. 11 seed after compiling a 5-9 record together.

Blick and Kirby are set to face off with

Westsides' Caroline Jouvenat and Bailey Hoig.

In No. 1 singles play, Jules Schmidt will open against No. 13 seed Shruti Garapati of Omaha Central.

No. 1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik are the No. 15 seed and will face Kristin Hansen and Stephanie Main of Bellevue West in the opening round.

The Class A tournament will take place Thursday and Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha. Class B will take place at Woods Tennis Center.

State Tournament Seedings