Tigers set for state tournament play

Fremont tennis will compete at the Class A State tennis tournament Thursday with a trio of Tigers earning a seeding.
Abbie Bigsby enters her first state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a record of 19-7, hoping to duplicate the performance of her older brother Alex, who finished second this fall.
She will face Harlee Damme of Lincoln Northeast in the opening round.
The Tigers No. 2 doubles team Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby are the No. 11 seed after compiling a 5-9 record together.
Blick and Kirby are set to face off with
Westsides' Caroline Jouvenat and Bailey Hoig.
In No. 1 singles play, Jules Schmidt will open against No. 13 seed Shruti Garapati of Omaha Central.
No. 1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik are the No. 15 seed and will face Kristin Hansen and Stephanie Main of Bellevue West in the opening round.
The Class A tournament will take place Thursday and Friday at Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha. Class B will take place at Woods Tennis Center.
State Tournament Seedings
No. 1 singles--1. Mary Faulk, Millard North (24-1); 2. Clare Plachy, Lincoln Pius X (27-3); 3. Camilla Ibrahimova, Lincoln Southeast (25-4); 4. Elsa Jurrens, Omaha Marian (18-8); 5. Olivia Flood, Kearney (30-6); 6. Elizabeth Nelson, Elkhorn South (22-10); 7. Natalie Thompson, Lincoln Southwest (15-17); 8. Gibsen Chapman, Lincoln East (24-12); 9. Anna Schmillen, Omaha Westside (14-13); 10. Macy McDonald, Grand Island (21-12); 11. Alaina Callahan, Millard West (23-18); 12. Jeana Phan, Lincoln North Star (9-8).
No. 2 singles--1. Cece Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X (29-1); 2. Riya Kannapareddy, Millard North (22-3); 3. Lainie Fanton, Lincoln Southwest (27-5); 4. Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Lincoln East (22-13); 5. Makenna Henning, Kearney (30-7); 6. Abigayle Bigsby, Fremont (19-7); 7. Meredith Burklund, Millard West (24-17); 8. Ellen Crotzer, Omaha Marian (15-12); 9. Ellie Adamson, Elkhorn South (18-12); 10. Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast (12-14); 11. Claire Bonnett, Omaha Westside (17-11); 12. Afirah Pedalino, Papillion-La Vista (16-9).
No. 1 doubles--1. Caroline Miller/Allyson Keitges, Lincoln Southeast (27-4); 2. Elly Johnsen/Kristina Le, Lincoln East (32-7); 3. Grace Bartolome/Ella Dean, Lincoln Southwest (28-6); 4. Anna Burt/Aly Woita, Lincoln Pius X (21-10); 5. Sydney Schroeder/Cecilia Regan, Omaha Marian (17-7); 6. Zoey Norris/Eunice Cho, Millard North (16-10); 7. Julia Wegiel/Ellie McCormick, Millard West (21-7); 8. Anna Boyd/Elizabeth Young, Kearney (25-12); 9. Anna Dynek/Elli Klein, Elkhorn South (21-11); 10. Sofia Hurst/Haley Wilwerding, Papillion-La Vista (17-14); 11. Caitlin Hudson/Abigail Lottman, Lincoln North Star (17-11); 12. Addison Duranski/Miranda Swanson, Columbus (27-8).
No. 2 doubles--1. Lauren Mendlick/Ava Schroeder, Omaha Marian (22-1); 2. Averie Dodds/Lily Rippeteau, Lincoln Southeast (24-2); 3. Ella Ford/Meg Hove, Lincoln Southwest (27-6); 4. Anna Pipinos/Ria Boob, Millard North (19-7); 5. Rebecca Hazlett/Logan Kapels, Columbus (31-3); 6. Meghan Dahlke/Cecilia Henning, Kearney (31-11); 7. Olivia Brehm/Kyana Le, Lincoln East (13-8); 8. Julia Dittrick/Lauren Hinrichs, Elkhorn South (21-9); 9. Stacie Thompson/Dominique Pace, Lincoln Pius X (18-14); 10. Nicole Helmberger/Natalia Vazquez, Papillion-La Vista (24-11); 11. Grace Blick/Mackenzie Kirby, Fremont (5-9); 12. Haley Bourassa/Kennedi Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star (12-16).