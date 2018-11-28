The Fremont High School swimmers are ready to get this pool party started.
Having spent the last 12 days training in a state-of-the-art, Olympic-size pool, Tigers swimming Coach Ali Granger said it’s now time to show-off her shiny new toys.
“We are practicing in the best pool in the state,” Granger said. “That can only make the kids want to go fast and train fast. It’s very exciting.”
Although the FHS swimmers trained in the Dillon Family Aquatics Center pool for pre-state practices last February, this will be the first full season that Granger’s whole team has utilized the (nearly) year-old facility and she’s ready to take full advantage of it.
“We have space to spread out, plenty of deck space to do some dry-land things I have been wanting to add in and now we have the space to do it,” Granger said. “We also get to have some home meets (for the first time since 2009) which brings a whole new excitement to the team.”
The Tigers will open the 2018-2019 season at 5 Thursday afternoon with a home dual against Columbus. After that, Fremont will host three more duals and the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament later in the season.
While hosting home meets in a shimmering pool is exciting, Granger said the return of 10 total letterwinners and state qualifiers is another reason to be optimistic about this year’s swimmers.
“We have some great leaders on the team with state experience and big-meet experience which will help our younger kids ease into the high school scene,” Granger said.
Leading the girls team this winter will be seniors Lauren Gifford, Kylie Schurz and Kinley Shallberg, as well as juniors Iyala Barnes and Emma Walz.
On the boys side, seniors Colton Juhl and Juan Munoz, along with juniors AJ Jacobus, Jack Norris and Mack Prince, will form the core of this team.
All 10 of those swimmers are returning state qualifiers and five of them are school record-holders: Gifford (in six events), Juhl (in two relays), Prince (in two relays), Shallberg (in two relays) and Walz (in six events).
“The kids have the tools to be successful,” Granger said. “As always, the goal is to get back to state again and drop time.”
Joining that group of 10 returning letterwinners, will be a collection of newcomers that Granger said she’s very excited about. Those swimmers are junior Logan Kirk, sophomores Addie Schiemann and Elizabeth Morrison, and freshmen Karsen Jesse, Ellie Schiemann, Kelseigh Olson and Zach Dein.
“There is experience mixed with some great young talent (on this year’s team),” Granger said. “Now it’s just grinding out the yards to get to where they need to be. It’s going to be exciting. We are excited to see what the season brings.”