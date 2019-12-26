After finishing 3-1 in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix last week, the Fremont High School girls basketball team is after a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
The Tigers lost 60-53 Saturday to Cathedral Catholic of San Diego in a divisional championship. The Dons were led by Isuneh "Ice" Brady, who scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward has already committed to play for UConn.
The trek to Arizona helps prepare the Tigers for the different styles they will face in HAC Tournament that begins Friday in Lincoln.
The HAC has teams (Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln High) with size. It has athletic teams (Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star). It has teams that will press and run (the Tigers and Lincoln East). And there are plenty of stars, including Lincoln Northeast's McKenna Minter, Fremont's Taylor McCabe and Pius X's Alexis Markowski.
"I think (the) HAC is really going to prepare teams for the competition at the end of the year, as well, just because we do have some really good teams," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "That's going to be a great, great tournament to come back to."
The winner of the HAC Tournament will likely have to defeat three or four teams with contrasting styles.
"Those are things that we're going to work on here when we get back from Christmas," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "To be quite honest, we'll see each of those teams again in January and February."
The tournament will feature five ranked teams — No. 2 Pius X, No. 3 Lincoln East, No. 4 Fremont, No. 9 Lincoln High and No. 10 Lincoln Southwest — and another team (Lincoln Northeast) just on the outside.
"There's probably six or seven teams that probably think they've got a chance of winning the whole thing," Psota said. "So it's going to be kind of nice to get into some games where you'll have to do some strategy things and do a bit more to shut down the opponent, making it a little more challenging for you to score as well. Just having some pressure on you during the game than we've had is going to be good to see."
Fremont experienced that kind of pressure in Arizona, trailing by double digits in three of the four games it played in, and winning two of them.
Fremont also had to cope with teams with size, including Brady.
"Macy Bryant (a 5-foot-10 sophomore), had to play so big every game, because every game it was either a 6-4, or a 6-5 -- somebody big," Flynn said. "She stayed in there and battled, and led us in rebounding. I was just really impressed with her."
Fremont played in the Nike Tournament of Champions last year, built confidence and used momentum from the tournament to reach last year's HAC Tournament final (a game that was never played because of weather).
But Fremont will not be the only team riding momentum into the tournament. Pius X and East are unbeaten, and Northeast is coming off an upset of Lincoln High.
Eleven teams will take aim at the HAC title beginning with Friday's play-in games. Fremont (No. 1 seed), East (No. 2), Pius X (No. 3), Lincoln High (No. 4) and Lincoln Northeast (No. 5) have first-round byes. Eleven teams also will look to use the tournament as a launching pad. Psota said the goal is to be better when the tournament concludes.
"I think there are some things that we can definitely improve on both offensively and defensively," he said. "Obviously, we're going to see a lot of teams with a lot of different styles of play, so kind of like the state tournament, you kind of have to turn around, do some scouting and see how your kids react to the change from game to game on such short turnaround."
Fremont High is the 11th seed in the boys division. The Tigers face sixth-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 4:45 Friday afternoon on the Silver Hawks' home floor.