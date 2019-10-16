Fremont High School will wrap up its 2019 boys tennis season on Thursday and Friday in the Class A state tournament.
Junior Alex Bigsby, 23-7, is the sixth seed at No. 1 singles. He will open play Thursday at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha against sophomore Ashton Halat of Omaha North. A win advances Bigsby to a second-round match against either 11th-seeded Ryan Carey of Millard South or Jeremiah Witkop of Bellevue West.
Ethan Neil, 29-1, of Papillion-La Vista is the top seed while Mason Warner, 30-4, of Lincoln Pius is No. 2.
At No. 2 singles, Fremont senior Sebastian Villagomez will open play against fifth-seeded Blake Benson, 23-7, of Lincoln Southwest. The winner of that match will face either 12th-seeded Chinyere Obasi of Kearney of Clay Stone of North Platte.
Will Ulrich, 34-0, of Pius is the top seed while Gavin Forster, a sophomore from Omaha Creighton Prep with a 28-3 record, is the No. 2 seed.
At No. 1 doubles, junior Shane Miller and senior Avery Martin of the Tigers will face the 10th-seeded duo of Ryan Mahalek and Samuel Rademacher, 22-3, of Kearney.
The winner of that match will face either Omaha North’s David Rodgers and Rodrigo Serratosa-Garcia or the Lincoln High pair of Christopher Penas-Hull and Pablo Souto. Penas-Hull and Souto are the seventh seeds.
Nick O’Shea and Grady Works of Lincoln Southwest enter the tournament with a 34-0 record and are seeded first. Will Olson and Joseph Plachy, 32-3, of Pius are seeded second.
Senior Anthony Siemer and freshman Cameron Indra of the Tigers will face Samuel Sartori and Drew Shafer of Omaha Central in an opening-round match of No. 2 doubles. The winner will face the Omaha Westside team of Joshua Siegel and Luke David.
The Prep duo of Daniel Kowal and Joshua Morales, 33-2, are the top seeds at No. 2 doubles. Southwest’s twosome of juniors Samuel Johnson and Jacob Falfany, 33-2, are second.