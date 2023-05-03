Fremont baseball knows its postseason path now.

The Tigers (10-12) are the No. 4 seed in the Class A-6 district and will open postseason play at 5 p.m. Friday against Omaha Bryan (6-18) at Schilke Field.

The winner will move on to face the district's top seed and host Papillion-La Vista South (19-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fremont must win the district tournament to advance to the state tournament, entering district play in 19th in the wildcard point standings.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Bellevue West (18-9) will face either No. 3 seed Kearney (12-13) or No. 4 seed Omaha Benson (1-18), who face off at 4 p.m. Friday in Kearney.

Fremont did not face Bryan or Benson in the regular season, but did face possible opponent Papillion-La Vista South, losing 1-0 to the Titans on March 28.

The Tigers split with both the Bearcats and the Thunderbirds, facing each team twice. Kearney beat Fremont 12-1 in the HAC tournament on April 11 before the Tigers earned a 3-2 extra innings win over the Bearcats on April 14.

Fremont and Bellevue West followed a similar script with the Thunderbirds beating the Tigers 8-7 in the regular season meeting before Fremont knocked off Bellevue West 6-5 on their way to winning the Bellevue Invitational last weekend.

The momentum the Tigers carried from that tournament win came to a crashing halt Tuesday in the Tigers regular season finale, losing 15-0 in five innings to Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts put up all 15 runs within the first two innings, cashing in against Jariel Ortiz-Garcia and Ryan Dix.

Fremont was held to just three hits in the loss and committed six errors defensively.