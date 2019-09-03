Fremont High School started its season on a successful note Tuesday while extending a losing streak for Lincoln Northeast.
The Tigers rebounded from dropping the opening set and beat the Rockets, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 and 25-20 in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
“I think some it was just nerves,” said FHS coach Cindy Kostek, who had undergone hand surgery earlier in the day, but returned to be on the Tigers’ bench midway through the first set. “We just talked about what we’ve been practicing and calming down a bit. I think the girls settled in.”
After falling in the first set, the Tigers regrouped in the second. A pair of errors by the Rockets and two ace serves by sophomore Ellah Hofer helped the Tigers to a 9-5 lead.
FHS extended the advantage to 22-12 and closed out the set with a block to even the match at a game apiece.
In the third set, the Tigers broke to a 4-1 lead with the help of a Grace Williams ace. Northeast rallied and went up 7-5, but the Tigers went on a 6-2 scoring run that included a pair of kills by Williams.
A Fremont hitting error allowed the Rockets to go up 18-16, but the Tigers fought back. A Williams kill put FHS up 21-20. After Northeast tied it with a kill, the Tigers scored four of the next five points.
Hannah Wilson’s setter dump gave the set to the Tigers.
Wilson, the team’s most experienced player, was limited to playing only the back row due to a sprained ankle. Sophomore Lily Vaughn also set for the Tigers.
“Hannah hasn’t been cleared to jump, but we’re hoping she can do that Thursday (when FHS travels to Lincoln North Star),” Kostek said. “When you are running two different setters — one that you’ve only worked a week with — that can throw your hitting for a loop and that showed at times. But I was happy with our serve, and our serve receive was good for the most part.”
Hofer’s ace helped the Tigers break to an 8-5 lead in the fourth set. Northeast closed to 18-16, but a Williams kill helped Fremont extend the advantage to 23-16. Williams closed the match with a kill.
After playing the Navigators on Thursday, the Tigers will host the Heartlands Crossroads on Saturday. Other teams competing include Columbus, Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, North Star and Millard West.
“There are good teams in that tournament and we’ll have to step it up a bit,” Kostek said. “But that is our schedule. We play good teams all the time.”