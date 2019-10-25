KEARNEY — Fremont High School overcame illnesses and injuries Friday to finish fourth in the Class A boys state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club.
The Tigers’ usual top runner, Owen Wagner, was battling an illness while teammates Aaron Ladd and Tyson Baker were also under the weather. Sophomore Carter Waters was less than 100 percent due to a hip ailment that has bothered him the last few weeks of the season.
That type of adversity would’ve made some teams crumble, but FHS coach Sean McMahon was proud of his team’s resolve and grit.
“We were definitely not running in the vicinity of 100 percent today,” McMahon said. “I think it was an inspiring performance, to be honest.”
Wagner had battled a fever the previous two days.
“He was getting a little bit sick after warming up,” McMahon said. “I didn’t know if he would be able to run, let alone break 17 minutes. I think he just willed himself to go. It was unbelievable what he did.”
Ladd led the way by placing 17th in 16:41.65. Wagner was 26th in 16:56.96 while teammate Junior Garcia was 27th in 16:59.06.
“Aaron is an extremely talented runner and he has a high threshold for pain,” McMahon said. “He knows how to run through it. Yesterday he was talking about what he wanted to do when he got to Kearney. He kind of took charge and ownership. He wasn’t just satisfied about being there. I’m really excited about what he is capable of doing.”
Sophomore Nolan Miller was 32nd in 17:02.87 while Andrew Blocker, the team’s lone varsity senior, was 42nd in 17:11.32.
“Nolan ran a super race and for Andrew it was close to his best race, if not his best race,” McMahon said. “He passed some vital guys down the stretch.”
The only team that had a fifth man place higher was champion Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks won with 67 points while Millard West was second with 105. Lincoln North Star, led by champion Liem Chot (15:50.27) was third with 124. The Tigers were next at 128, followed by Grand Island at 131.
“Our depth pulled us to fourth today,” McMahon said. “Walking away, we couldn’t ask for anything better than that.”
Waters had been the Tigers No. 2 runner for most of the season before the hip problem popped up a few weeks ago. He finished 63rd in 17:29.15 while Baker was 79th in 17:44.77.
“Carter was hoping to get back to his old self,” McMahon said. “It is just one of those things that he’ll need to take some time off and rest the mechanism a little bit. You could tell he just wasn’t his usual self. When you are not running naturally, you feel a bit out of shape and I think that is how he felt today.”
Friday’s performance has McMahon excited about the Tigers’ future.
“I think we have great things ahead of us,” the coach said. “We just have to get our health back in order. But I’m very proud of what they did today.”
Class A Meet
Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 67, Millard West 105, Lincoln North Star 124, Fremont 128, Grand Island 131, Gretna 147, Papillion-La Vista South 162, Lincoln East 178, Elkhorn South 224, North Platte 236, Omaha Burke 237, Omaha South 269.