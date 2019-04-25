LINCOLN — Matt Burg was a much happier coach on Thursday than he was on Monday.
The Fremont High School boys golf coach saw some vast improvement from the Tigers during Thursday’s Capital City Invitational at Yankee Hill Country Club. At Monday’s Beatrice Invitational, the Tigers shot a 413, but they finished with a 384 three days later.
“The conditions were probably a little worse than they were at Beatrice,” Burg said. “It was rainy and cold for probably the first nine holes. I thought the kids responded really well. We started much better today than Monday and our finish was also much better today.”
Senior Jack Kranz led FHS by shooting an 87 (42-45). Kenan Brodd had his best round of the season with a 96 (50-46) while Nick Lamme had a 99 (47-52). Cal Miller finished with a 102 (49-53) while Logan Martinez recorded a 103 (53-50).
“I kind of felt like at Beatrice we had taken a step back, but we had a good turnaround today,” Burg said.
The Tigers, who finished 20th, were without the services of Tyler Show, who missed the meet due to a sore back.
University of Kansas recruit Luke Kluver led Norfolk to the team championship. He shot a 64 while Panther teammates Jake Kluver and John Canham were next with 74s.
Norfolk finished with a 296 while Lincoln Southwest was second with a 311. Millard North was third with a 317.
The Tigers return to action at 9 Tuesday morning at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course for the Lincoln Southwest Invitational.
Capital City Invite
Team Scoring — Norfolk 296, Lincoln Southwest 311, Millard North 317, Omaha Westside 324, Lincoln East 327, Omaha Creighton Prep 327, North Platte 327, Lincoln Pius 329, Kearney 335, Lincoln Southeast 340, Millard West 340, Papillion-La Vista South 341, Papillion-La Vista 347, Omaha Burke 349, Bellevue West 349, Beatrice 356, Grand Island 371, Columbus 371, Lincoln North Star 374, Fremont 384, LSE 387, Lincoln High 411, Lincoln Northeast 421, Bellevue East 421.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Luke Kluver, N, 64. 2. Jake Kluver, N, 74. 3. John Canham, N, 74, 4. Holton Harman, Pius, 77. 5. Husdon Shulz, LSW, 77. 6. Josh Bartels, LSW, 77. 7. Rex Soulliere, Prep, 78. 8. Josh Peters, MN, 78. 9. Kasch Morrison, NP, 78. 10. Grant Schweser, MN, 78. 11. Tanner Rigg, LSW, 78. 12. Josh Spomer, LSE, 79. 13. Connor Vandewege, LE, 79. 14. Kody Sander, Pius, 79. 15. Drew D’Ercole, PLVS, 79.