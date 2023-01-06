Tigers showcase training dividends at home meet

Fremont swimming put up good times in a home meet with Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X despite swimming with ‘tired’ legs.

“Christmas break is the time for us to really train hard and get a lot of volume in,” said Fremont coach David Struble.

That meant turning in plenty of pool time while on break.

“We’ve put in a lot of yards right now and the kids are really sore right now, but that’s what time of year it is where they need to be,” Struble said.

“January is where we start to specialize and zone in on the swimmer specific events.”

The girls team turned in six first place finishes while the boys, with a short-handed line-up, notched three events win.

“With how hard they are training right now, we swam some really good swims, but also some swims that we need to work on the details and get better,” Struble said. “For the hard training, I was pretty satisfied with the results.”

Lizzie Meyer had a standout performance on the girls side, showcasing her range by winning both the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. The junior also swam a leg of the Tigers winning 400-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Meyer turned in a time of 25.83 in her one-lap sprint and a personal best 5:58.46 in the 10-lap race.

In the 200-yard relay, Meyer alongside Madelyn Buck, Kiera Spilinek and Jane Busboom won by five seconds over the field with a 1:44.79.

Alexis Rasmussen, Spilinek, Ryleigh Schroeter and Meyer turned in a time of 4:04.64 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, a full 23 seconds faster than the field.

The Tigers’ other two event wins came from Scroeter in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:02.63 and Buck in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.36, touching the wall just ahead of Lincoln Pius X’s Dakota Martin.

Fremont also got runner-up finishes from the 200-yard medley relay team—Schroeter, Busboom, Buck and Spilinek—with a time of 2:01.67, Buck in the 200-yard IM in 2:26.49 and Busboom in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.28.

John Monson highlighted the boys effort, claiming two individual event wins and swimming a leg of the Tigers winning 200-yard freestyle relay.

Monson won the 500-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 5:06.81 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.71.

Fremont’s 200-yard freestyle relay crew of Monson, Landon Lamson, Gabe Christ and Micah Moore posted a time of 1:40.78. The same squad also finished runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay.

Christ also had a runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle, followed in the standings by Lamson in third. Moore secured a second place finish in the 200-yard IM, clocking in at 2:28.01, a personal best for the sophomore.

Fremont returns to the pool on Jan. 14, taking part in the Lincoln High Invite.