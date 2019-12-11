The Fremont Tigers Hockey Club beat Millard North 9-2 on Sunday at the Sidner Ice Arena.
The Tigers broke to a 4-1 lead in the first period on a pair of Jax Sorensen goals and one apiece from Hunter Griffis and Ty Hallberg. Sorensen and Hallberg also had a pair of assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont added four goals in the second period, including unassisted ones by Spencer Sorensen and Kolbe Moore. Jacob Ten Klay (assist from Wes Rademcher) and Jax Sorensen (assisted by Griffis) scored the other two.
Rademacher finished the scoring with 2:46 left in the third period. Ten Kley assisted on the play.