Tigers slip up against Grand Island, take down Omaha Benson

FRE_011723_FHS BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Coriahnn Gallatin puts up a shot in the first half of the Tigers 49-44 loss to Grand Island Friday. The following night, the freshman went off for 33 points in a 55-48 win over Omaha Benson.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys had a weekend of learning experiences as the young squad let a double-digit second half lead slip away against Grand Island in a 49-44 loss then went on the road to knock off Omaha Benson 55-48.

“We are learning a lot and we have to learn how to handle those situations,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams after Friday’s loss.

Fremont had everything working in the opening half as it built a 33-16 lead by the break.

The Tigers connected on six first-half three’s - three coming from the hand of freshman Coriahnn Gallatin.

On the defensive end, Fremont held Grand Island to just four points in the second quarter including a four-minute stretch without a point from the Islanders.

The game started to snowball away from the Tigers in the second half. Turnovers coupled with Grand Island hounding Gallatin and Jadyn Cascio-Jensen - the Tigers leading scorers were held to a combined two points in the second half after accounting for 22 of Fremont’s 33 first half points - and no made three’s by a Fremont player created a recipe for the Islanders to work themselves back into the contest.

“I was worried about early, quick three’s and we took quite a few early quick three’s and then we didn’t connect like we did in the first half,” Williams said. “Those are things you’ve got to learn and we haven’t been in those situations as a young team.”

Despite scoring 11 points in the second half, Fremont held off the Islanders from overtaking them until the final minutes.

Grand Island eventually tied the game at 42-42 with a three.

The Fremont bench was issued a technical foul with 32.7 seconds left after a block call sent Islanders to the free throw line while holding a 46-44 lead.. A 1 of 3 effort at the charity stripe coupled with a turnover on the inbounds play gave the Tigers a chance at forcing overtime, but their three-point shot was off the mark, allowing the Islanders to escape.

Grand Island outscored Fremont 33-11 in the final 16 minutes.

Gallatin finished as the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 points, all coming in the first half. Mo Bryant tallied 11 points and Cascio-Jensen notched 10 points.

On Saturday, Fremont unleashed Gallatin on the Bunnies as the freshman went for 33 points, connecting on seven of his 12 shots from deep. It’s the second 30+ point game for Gallatin this season.

The Tigers offense did get off to a slow start against Benson, trailing 12-8 at the end of the opening quarter, but exploded for 17 in the second half to take a 25-24 lead into the locker room.

A 20-point fourth quarter from Fremont allowed the Tigers to pick up their second win of the year (2-11).

Bryant added 10 points in the winning effort.

Fremont will host LIncoln Southwest (7-4) Friday night before traveling to Lincoln High (9-4) Saturday.

