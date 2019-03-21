LINCOLN — Fremont High School started its 2019 boys track season in record-breaking fashion Thursday during the Lincoln Northeast Relays at Nebraska Wesleyan.
“There were a lot of performances that were impressive for this early in the season,” Fremont coach Dave Sellon said.
In the non-scored meet, the Tigers set a school record in the 1,600-medley relay (200, 200, 400 and 800). The foursome of Micah Moore, Lucas Arps, West Ferguson and Jose Gonzalez finished first in 3:33.46.
That performance broke the Tigers’ school mark of 3:38.3 that was set in 1992.
The Tigers also won the 6,400-meter relay. The group of Reed Johannsen, Edmund England, Owen Wagner and Matthew Klein finished in 18:55.90.
In the distance medley relay, the foursome of Ferguson, Ross McMahon, Ben Schulz and Gonzalez took top honors in 10:49.84.
McMahon added an individual championship as he won the high jump by clearing 6-2. Teammates Brady Walter and Trevor Synovec tied for fourth at 5-8.
In the discus, four Tigers placed in the top six. Jakub Donscheski led the way by placing second at 159-10. Keegan Menning was third at 154-7 while Tate Moeller was fourth at 151. Sophomore Boone Gray finished sixth at 123-11.
Moeller added a runner-up finish in the discus (51-6) while senior Spencer Fitz was third at 48-6.
Mark Mendoza placed third in the pole vault (12-6) while Austin Everitt was third in the long jump (21-2 1/2) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.98).
The 3,200-meter relay team of Johannsen, England, Klein and Andrew Blocker finished second in 8:35.54 while the 1,600-meter squad of Moore, Schulz, McMahon and Arps placed third in 3:35.60.
The Tigers will compete March 30 at the Columbus Invitational at Pawnee Park.
LNE Relays
Event Winners and FHS Placers
Long Jump — 1. Passmore Mudundula, Lincoln High, 22-5. 3. Austin Everitt, FHS, 21-2 1/2.
Discus — 1. Tyler Brown, Lincoln East, 179-9. 2. Jakub Donscheski, FHS, 159-10. 3. Keegan Menning, FHS, 154-7. 4. Tate Moeller, FHS, 151-0. 6. Boone Gray, FHS, 123-11.
Shot Put — 1. Tyler Brown, LE, 52-7. 2. Tate Moeller, FHS, 51-6. 3. Spencer Fitz, FHS, 48-6.
High Jump — 1. Ross McMahon, FHS, 6-2. 4. (tie) Brady Walter, FHS, 5-8, Teny Gakdang, LE, 5-8, Trevor Synovec, FHS, 5-8.
Pole Vault — 1. Skyler Peterson, LSE, 14-6. 3. Mark Mendoza, FHS, 12-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Passmore Mudundula, LH, 45-3.
6,400-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Reed Johannsen, Edmund England, Owen Wagner, Matthew Klein), 18:55.90.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Austin Jablonski, Pius, 15.73. 4. Austin Everitt, FHS, 16.98.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Grand Island, 8:22.75. 2. (Reed Johannsen, Edmund England, Blocker, Matthew Klein), Fremont, 8:35.54.
1,600-Meter Sprint Medley Relay — 1. Fremont (Lucas Arps, Micah Moore, Wes Ferguson, Jose Gonzalez), 3:33.46.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Lincoln Pius, 51.70. 5. Fremont (Godoy, Klein, Wallace, Sookram), 52.89.
4x135 Shuttle Hurdle Relay — 1. Lincoln High, 51.69. 3. Fremont “A” 55.95 (Everitt, Downey, Prince, Mendoza). 4. Fremont “B” (Sagehorn, Walter, Jimenez, Limbach), 57.40.
Distance Medley Relay — 1. Fremont (Wes Ferguson, Ross McMahon, Ben Schulz, Jose Gonzalez), 10:49.84. 5. Fremont, 11:28.04.
800 Sprint Medley Relay — 1. Lincoln Northeast 1:38.90.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Grand Island, 3:28.09. 3. Fremont (Moore, Schulz, McMahon, Arps), 3:35.60