Tigers spiral in sixth, succumbing to Silver Hawks

LINCOLN—Fremont’s Heartland Athletic Conference tournament title defense came to an early end Tuesday in a 12-0 loss in six innings to Lincoln Southwest.

The Tigers crashed in the top of the sixth inning as a 2-0 deficit to the Silver Hawks ballooned into a 12-0 hole.

“We struggled to get an out,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “We struggled to throw strikes down the stretch then struggled to play defense and when you struggle playing defense, it’s gonna hurt.”

Fremont starter Landon Mueller’s day ended after putting the first two Southwest batters aboard.

The Tigers brought on Ryan Dix once again to put out the flames in a follow up act to his relief work against Omaha Skutt Saturday.

The thus-far-stellar sophomore hit his first varsity rough patch, issuing a free pass to all five batters he faced, hitting a pair and walking three, turning a two-run deficit into a 6-0 hole.

Caleb Herink was the next man out of the bullpen to try and slow the Silver Hawks, but a single through the right side of the infield plated two more Southwest runs.

A line drive to center field popped out of the glove of Jax Sorensen, allowing the Silver Hawks to hammer a bases clearing double, followed by a triple to bring in the final run of the game.

Dom Escovedo finally brought the inning to end as the fourth Tigers pitcher to appear in the inning.

“Every time we take the field, we have an opportunity to learn and sometimes we learn from positive things that we do and sometimes you learn from negative things you do and today’s a day where we have to bounce back from a game that we did not play very well,” Hayden said.

The loss ends Fremont’s three-game win streak and bumps them to 9-3 on the year.

“That ball game is not what we hoped for, but hopefully we are going to learn what we need to learn from this game, fix the mistakes that we need to fix and simply go out and get better.

The early exit sets up a long wait until the next time the Tigers take the field with their next contest coming on Monday, April 18, at Omaha Northwest.

It will start an important week of baseball that features games against No. 8 Lincoln Southeast Tuesday and No. 3 Millard South Thursday—both at home—before heading up to Columbus Friday to cap off the four-game stretch.

“The best thing about this game is sometimes you play a game like that and you get to go out 20 minutes later or a day later, but we have to wait six days, so we’ve got to learn from that and get better,” Hayden said.

