OMAHA —Short-handed Fremont High School finished 3-3 and placed seventh Saturday in the Green Bracket of the Phil Gradoville Invitational at Omaha Bryan.
The Tigers, who are without the services of their kill leader Grace Williams due to a concussion, had outside hitter Mickey George go down with a severe ankle injury on Friday night.
Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said there is no time table on when Williams will be able to return. George was being evaluated Monday.
The Tigers notched wins against Omaha Bryan, Lincoln North Star and Omaha Central with the losses coming against Columbus Scotus, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke.
“We beat North Star after losing to them (the second match of the season),” Kostek said. “We also took a set off of Bellevue West and played very well against them.”
West went 6-0 in the tournament to improve to 9-5.
Elise Estudillo led the Tigers during the tournament with 33 kills. She added 13 ace serves and 32 digs. Kloee Morgan contributed 27 kills while Hannah Wilson led FHS in assists and contributed 25 kills.
Ellah Hofer floored 18 kills, had six blocks and added nine aces. Mya Bolden finished with seven blocks and libero Emmalee Sheppard had 56 digs and six aces.
The Tigers, 6-6, host Lincoln High on Tuesday night.