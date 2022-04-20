Tigers sputter in third-straight loss

No. 8 Fremont lost its third consecutive game Tuesday, falling 10-5 to No. 10 Lincoln Southwest.

“It’s been a similar story the last three ball games,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. “We’ve had opportunities to beat some really good teams and those opportunities have been lost because we struggle to make plays.”

The Tigers, as they did in a 7-5 loss to Omaha Northwest Monday, jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first.

A single by Julius Cortes followed by a double from Carter Sintek brought in the opening run of the game.

Southwest answered immediately, scoring three runs in the top of the second.

The Knights used a lead-off walk and a pair of bunt singles to load the bases. An infield error and two passed balls brought the runners in for a 3-1 lead.

“They are just us not making plays,” Hayden said. “It’s all of us, collectively, not playing very good team baseball and we’ve got to play better team baseball.”

The visitors tacked on two more runs in the top of third, opening up a 5-1 lead, then two more in the top of the fifth on a two-run blast that caught the 20 mph jet stream blowing out of Schilke Field.

The combination of Cortes and Sintek got a run back for Fremont in the fifth. Cortes worked a lead-off walk, then swiped second, setting him up to score on a single by Sintek to left.

Fremont made things interesting in the final two frames, loading the bases in both innings.

In the sixth, a Cortes single through the left side of the infield brought in a pair of runs to cut the deficit to three, 7-4, after the frame opened with three-straight walks.

Southwest responded with three runs off Ryan Dix, who came on in relief of Sintek in the sixth. The Tigers starter yielded eight hits and struck out six in the start, going five innings.

Dix tossed two frames, yielding six hits - all singles in the top of the seventh - and striking out three.

Staring down a 10-4 deficit, Fremont started its last grasp at a comeback with a pair of walks, which Ryan Winter parlayed into an RBI on a looping single down the right field line.

The comeback halted after a Jax Sorensen walk to put a runner on each base with a pair of Fremont punch outs ending the game.

Fremont’s three-game losing skid matches the second longest for the group in the last two years

“It’s something that we haven’t dealt with a ton this year and last summer we won a lot of baseball games, so we just have to keep on battling through it,” Hayden said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors on this team, so we have good leadership and we need to rely on that right now.”

Fremont will host another top 10 team Thursday as No. 2 Millard South comes to Schilke Field.

“It’s frustrating right now, but that’s this game,” Hayden said. “You just have to keep on battling through it.”

