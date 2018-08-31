Fremont High School rolled to a victory in its first boys’ tennis dual of the season on Thursday.
The Tigers swept the doubles matches on their way to defeating Lincoln High 7-2 at the varsity level. In junior varsity play, the Tigers won 8-3.
“This was a good start to our dual season,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Everyone seemed very focused and ready to play today, which was good to see.”
Sophomore Alex Bigsby and senior Austin Callahan beat Chris Penas-Hull and Pablo Suoto 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, sophomore Shane Miller and junior Avery Martin topped Eli Rokke and Phu Lee 8-0 while the No. 3 team of seniors Brennan Callahan and Justin Pemberton defeated Nico Sepahpur and Lewis Schultz 8-3.
“We got off to a great start by sweeping the doubles and just kept rolling from there,” Coach Bigsby said.
Alex Bigsby beat Penas-Hull 8-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Justin Pemberton downed Sepahpur 8-6.
At No. 4, Miller downed Le 8-2 while Jacob Friedrich of the Tigers earned an 8-5 win over Rokke at No. 5.
“Alex was dominant today, controlling his matches from the baseline well,” Bigsby said. “Justin and Jacob both had very solid come-from-behind wins in singles to help solidify the team win. All in all, this was a good first dual that should give us some confidence moving forward.”
The Tigers host Elkhorn Mount Michael in a dual at 4 Tuesday afternoon.
Tennis Dual
Varsity
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Bigsby, F, def. Chris Penas-Hull, 8-0. No. 2 — Justin Pemberton, F, def. Nico Sepahpur, 8-6. No. 3 — Pablo Suoto, LH, def. Brennan Callahan, 8-6. No. 4 — Shane Miller, F, def. Phu Le, 8-2. No. 5 — Jacob Friedrich, F, def. Eli Rokke, 8-5. No. 6 — Amir Tarkian, L, def. Kayl Ritthaler, 8-6. Exhibition — Sanford Wood, LH, def. Anthony Siemer, 8-4. Jacob Hoshor, F, def. Tai Frederick, 8-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Bigsby and A. Callahan, F, def. Penas-Hull and Suoto, 8-1. No. 2 — Miller and Avery Martin, F, def. Rokke and Le, 8-0. No. 3 — B. Callahan and Pemberton, F, def. Sepahpur and Lewis Schultz, 8-3.
Junior Varsity
Singles
No. 1 — Sebastian Villagomez, F, def. Schultz, 8-5. No. 2 — Logan Schlautman, F, def. Walker Wood, 8-5. No. 3 — Will Furnas, F, def. Hesston Middlestadt, 8-4. No. 4 — Alex Berry, F, def. Turner Baird, 8-4. No. 5 — Aaron Klevemann, F, def. Gavin Pew, 8-3. No. 6 — Alex Gable, L, def. Wyatt Kreifels, 8-5. No. 7 — Caden Connelly, L, def. Ryan Gallo, 8-4. No. 8 — Jacob Santora, F, def. Pew, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Siemer and Kenan Brodd, F, def. Tai Frederick and Middlestadt, 8-3. No. 2 — Jack Norris and Drew Pennington, F, def. S. Wood and T. Baird, 9-7. No. 3 — A. Gable and C. Connelly, L, def. Jack Kelly and Garrett Divis, 8-2.