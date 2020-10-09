Tigers start strong, falter against No. 3 Millard South

OMAHA - Fremont threw the opening punch against Millard South on Thursday night, but the Tigers couldn’t match the No. 3 Patriots for four quarters in a 41-17 loss at Buell Stadium.

The Tigers landed the opening shot 14 seconds into the game with Carter Sintek finding Dawson Glause alone in the middle of the field for an 80-yard catch-and-run score, putting the Tigers up 7-0.

“It was something we had seen on film,” coach Lee Jennings said. “We saw it and hit it right away and it was a great play. Credit to Dawson for making a nice play and got into the end zone right away.”

Millard South answered with a 29-yard quarterback keeper by T.J. Urban, who finished the night with 162 yards on 12 carries.

“Our thoughts were we needed to stop their run and their quarterback,” Jennings said. “He is a heck of an athlete and did a great job tonight. I thought we did a good job of that at times, but let him loose too many times. We missed tackles, sloppy tackling.”

Fremont was able to limit Millard South to just a field goal after having to punt on their second drive.