Tigers start strong, falter against No. 3 Millard South

OMAHA - Fremont threw the opening punch against Millard South on Thursday night, but the Tigers couldn’t match the No. 3 Patriots for four quarters in a 41-17 loss at Buell Stadium.
The Tigers landed the opening shot 14 seconds into the game with Carter Sintek finding Dawson Glause alone in the middle of the field for an 80-yard catch-and-run score, putting the Tigers up 7-0.
“It was something we had seen on film,” coach Lee Jennings said. “We saw it and hit it right away and it was a great play. Credit to Dawson for making a nice play and got into the end zone right away.”
Millard South answered with a 29-yard quarterback keeper by T.J. Urban, who finished the night with 162 yards on 12 carries.
“Our thoughts were we needed to stop their run and their quarterback,” Jennings said. “He is a heck of an athlete and did a great job tonight. I thought we did a good job of that at times, but let him loose too many times. We missed tackles, sloppy tackling.”
Fremont was able to limit Millard South to just a field goal after having to punt on their second drive.
Micah Moore provided the Tigers with some life, breaking off a 68-yard run, as part of a 134 yards on 21 carries night, that was extended due to a horse collar tackle, putting Fremont on the Patriots doorstep.
Fremont got within the three yard line as penalties on both sides bounced the line of scrimmage around
The Tigers ultimately settled for a 28-yard kick by Kaeden Thomsen to tie the game at 10.
Fremont nearly forced a safety on the ensuing kickoff, but Millard South’s return man Reggie Harris narrowly avoided being brought down in the end zone, getting out to the two-yard line.
Fremont couldn’t make use of the Patriots' poor field position as Millard South drove 98-yards to stake out a 17-10 lead.
The Patriots went into the half with a 20-10 lead thanks to a 45-yard field goal, the only points of the second stanza.
Fremont had a scoring opportunity taken away as Sintek was picked off in the endzone and led to a 52-yard return by Urban, which set up the field goal.
Millard South put the game out of reach in the third quarter, scoring 21-unanswered points to push the Patriots' lead out to 41-10.
The Tigers tacked on one final score, making them the first team to score over 14 points against the Patriots since Bellevue West, with Drew Sellon burning his corner on a double move for a 22-yard score.
Sintek, who took a massive hit during the third quarter and missed two plays as a result, finished 18 of 27 for 248 yards and two scores with one interception.
“At the end of the night they had a few more bullets than we did,” Jennings said.
Fremont falls to 5-2 on the year with one game left in the regular season. The Tigers host No. 9 Millard North Friday at Heedum Stadium.
