Fremont High School’s first home swim meet in nine years was a success on Thursday night at the Dillon Aquatic Center.
The FHS girls defeated Columbus 90-73 while the Tigers prevailed 84-80 in the boys division.
Fremont High coach Ali Granger said the Tigers recorded two state automatic cuts, 12 state secondary cuts and established two pool records at the Dillon Aquatic Center.
Lauren Gifford and Emma Walz shared the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the girls.
Walz set a pool record, a state automatic cut and a school record in the 200 IM with a 2:17.08. She also hit a state automatic time in the 100 backstroke, winning in 58.50.
Gifford improved her school record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.99 and also set a pool record. She just missed out on the state automatic cut. Gifford also had a state secondary cut in the 50 freestyle as she finished third in 26.78. Teammate Karsen Jesse won the event in 26.45.
Senior Kinley Shallberg missed last season due to shoulder surgery, but she returned to win the 100 (58.71) and 200 (2:10.81) freestyles.
“We couldn’t have been more excited for Kinley,” Granger said, noting that both were secondary times. “That was a huge boost seeing how well she is coming back after being out last season.”
Jesse, a freshman, also added a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a secondary cut of 5:56.36.
“Karsen is looking strong in the water and we are excited to see what she adds to the team,” Granger said.
Sophomore Addie Schiemann, who is part of the Arlington co-op with Fremont, picked up a win the 100 butterfly (1:15.89). Schiemann also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
The 400 freestyle, which also included Ellie Schiemann, Shallberg and Gifford, finished in 4:19.14. The 200 medley, which also included Walz, Jesse and Emmie Schiemann, won in 2:03.82.
For the boys, Colton Juhl recorded secondary cuts while winning the 50 (23.88) and 100 freestyles (53.64). He also competed on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Both teams had secondary cuts.
Joining Juhl on the medley squad were Mack Prince, Jack Norris and AJ Jacobus. They finished in 1:49.60.
The 400 freestyle team also included Juan Munoz, Prince and Jacobus. They won easily in 3:36.02.
Prince won the 100 backstroke in a secondary cut of 1:00.09. Jacobus was second in 1:02.63. Jacobus took top honors in the 200 IM in 2:27.16. Teammate Norris was second in 2:28.52.
Granger noted the importance of the last race of the meet — the 400 freestyle relay. Fremont was down by two points. Juhl, Prince, Jacobus and Munoz won, but the Tigers’ “B” squad had to place third or higher to clinch the win.
The foursome of Zach Dein, Zach Johnson, Logan Kirk and Isaac Follett did just that by earning third in 4:27.59.
“This relay earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors for the boys because without them, the team couldn’t have pulled off the win,” Granger said.
The Tigers will host Norfolk at 5 Tuesday afternoon.