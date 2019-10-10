LINCOLN — Fremont High School stayed alive in the A-6 softball tournament Wednesday afternoon by defeating Omaha South 12-1 at the Doris Bair Complex.
Earlier in the day, the third-seeded Tigers were bumped to an elimination game after losing 6-3 to second-seeded Millard West.
South scored a run in the top of the first on a dropped third strike, a single and a passed ball. FHS broke it open, though, with six runs in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, Anna Prauner, Ella Cooper and Kylie Phillips walked to load the bases. A passed ball scored Prauner before Makenzie Ridder bounced into a fielder’s choice to score Cooper. After Aleesha Broussard walked, Mallory Schleicher ripped a two-run double. A walk to Carlie Neuhaus reloaded the bases. After a strikeout, Tori Baker was hit by a pitch to score courtesy runner Alexa Chapman. A passed ball scored Schleicher.
Fremont extended the lead to 10-1 in the bottom of the second. Cooper was hit by a pitch and Phillips walked. After Cooper stole third, she came home on Ridder’s sacrifice fly. Broussard and Schleicher hit consecutive RBI doubles before Maddie Schleicher singled her sister home.
The Tigers added two runs in the bottom of the third. Emerson Gilfry drew a one-out walk before Moriah Cash doubled. After a pop out, Gilfry came home on a passed ball. Mallory Schleicher’s single brought in the final run.
Carlie Neuhaus shut down the Packers in the top of the fourth giving FHS the win due to run rule. Neuhaus improved to 6-11 by only allowing three hits in four innings. She struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Mallory Schleicher paced the Tigers’ attack by going 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored.
“Mallory had a great game at the plate,” FHS coach Mike Schleicher said. “She was patient and got pitches she could drive to the green.”
Cash, Broussard and Maddie Schleicher had one hit apiece.
“Moriah and Maddie each had a nice hit down the stretch that helped add to our lead,” Schleicher said.
In the opener, the Tigers trailed 2-0 after three innings before scoring three times in the fourth.
Phillips and Ridder hit consecutive singles before Broussard reached on an error to score two runs. After a pop out, Neuhaus singled to put runners on the corners. Morgan Kalisek’s sacrifice fly made it 3-2.
West scored twice in the fourth to go ahead and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
“We did a good job of stringing hits together and scoring runs in the fourth, we just didn’t have enough of that in the other innings,” Schleicher said.
Cooper took the loss. The freshman allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and five walks. She struck out seven.
“I thought for the most part our defense played well,” Schleicher said. “Ella’s seven strikeouts got us out of a few jams.”
Baker, Cooper, Phillips, Ridder, Broussard, Neuhaus and Kalisek had one hit apiece.
The Tigers, 17-19, were scheduled to play Millard West in an elimination game Thursday, but it was postponed until Saturday at University Place Park, 4910 Francis St., in Lincoln.
The Tigers will play West at 11 a.m. with the winner facing top-seeded Lincoln North Star at 1. The if-necessary game is at 3.