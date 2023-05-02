Fremont stayed hot Monday night, topping Norfolk 8-5 on the road to extend the Tigers winstreak to four games.

The Tigers got most of its offense within the first two innings, staking out a 7-0 lead.

A bases loaded single off the bat of Landon Schurman plated a pair in the top of the first before Dom Escovedo capped off the scoring for the frame with an RBI double.

Jariel Ortiz-Garcia and Schurman nearly duplicated the first inning script with Ortiz-Garcia clearing the bases with double followed by an RBI single from Schurman.

Norfolk's offense came in the third and fourth inning, plating two in the third and three in the fourth, all off

Hedges and Brandt Phillips split the game on the mound in a final tune-up before district play.

Hedges was tagged for nine hits while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Phillips struck out seven and walked two while tossing 3 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball.

Fremont added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI double by Escovedo,

All eight of Fremont's runs came with two outs.

Fremont will close regular season play Tuesday, hosting Lincoln Pius X.