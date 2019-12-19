TEMPE, Ariz. — National competition hasn’t down anything to slow down the Fremont High School girls basketball team.
The Tigers won their second-straight game Thursday night in the Nike Tournament of Champions by downing Chandler (Arizona) 68-47. The win improves the Tigers to 7-0 and advances them to a third-round game at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A 3-point basket apiece by Sydney Golladay and Taylor McCabe helped the Tigers break to a 6-0 advantage. The Wolves answered with nine-straight points to take the lead, but two Macy Bryant baskets and a field goal by McCabe put FHS up 12-10 heading to the second quarter.
With the game tied at 14, McCabe put the Tigers ahead for good with a trey with 6:48 left in the half. Her basket started an 8-2 run by FHS.
After the Wolves cut the gap to 22-20, Charli Earth’s hoop from inside the paint helped the Tigers go on a 19-7 run to close the half. McCabe hit two more 3s during the surge and Golladay added one to give Fremont a 41-27 halftime advantage.
The Wolves scored the first five points of the third quarter, but Golladay’s 3 ended Chandler’s run. Bryant and sophomore guard Karley Golladay connected on treys in the final 2:25 to give the Tigers a 61-45 advantage heading into the final quarter.