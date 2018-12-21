After leading Lincoln Northeast for three quarters, the Fremont Tigers fell just short in the fourth as they fell 51-47 on Friday in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Although Fremont’s starting guards found themselves in early foul trouble, hot shooting from Caden Curry propelled the Tigers to a strong start.
After trading buckets back and forth to start the game, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run to end the quarter to lead 19-8 heading into the second.
That run was capped off by five consecutive points by Curry, who finished the quarter with eight total.
In the second Curry continued his hot shooting, hitting another 3-pointer to give Fremont a commanding 27-13 lead midway through the quarter.
“He’s been shooting really well in practice, so he does have that ability and it was nice to see that translate into the game,” Fremont head coach Mark Williams said. “We’re going to count on him to be a scorer for us and be aggressive the rest of the season.”
But that was when the Rockets started to gain momentum as they would fight back to trail 29-22 at half with help from a buzzer-beating 3 from Zachary Moerer.
In the third, the Rockets continued to chip at the Tigers early lead. Pierce Bazil put the Rockets on his shoulders scoring 12 in the period.
“They did a good job of coming out and getting after us in the third quarter, and at that point the game was on,” Williams said.
Late in the third, a Bazil 3 put the Rockets within one, 35-34, but Curry was able to answer back with a trey of his own to put the Tigers up 38-34.
A late basket and one-of-two free throws made the score 38-37 in favor of Fremont going into the fourth.
In the fourth, the Rockets completed their comeback by taking their first lead of the game on a 3 from Kobe Schejbal with 5:31 remaining.
The Tigers were unable to regain the lead as the Rockets hit free throws down the stretch to take the game 51-47.
Curry led the Tigers with 19 points in the game, while Aidan Queen finished with eight and Dillon Dix finished with seven points.