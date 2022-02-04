Tigers stunned by No. 5 Lincoln High

No. 5 Lincoln High stunned No. 2 Fremont 68-64 Friday, erasing a 20-point second half lead by the Tigers.

“They definitely didn’t quit and we knew they wouldn’t,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “You either win or you learn and hopefully we can learn from this.”

After shooting the light outs in the first half, the Fremont offense looked like it was playing in the dark in the second half.

The Tigers shot 58% from the field in the opening 16 minutes of action, building a 42-25 halftime lead.

A 9-0 run in the second frame fueled by three-straight possessions ending in either a McKenna Murphy or Taylor McCabe three - Murphy had two in the stretch - jumped Fremont’s lead to 33-20.

After the intermission, Fremont struggled to find the bottom of the basket, going 7 of 25 from the field including just 1 of 11 from beyond the arc.

“That’s not our typical shooting, but we know we are not always going to shoot that 45, 50%,” Flynn said. “Part of it was them switching defenses and their pressure there.”

At the same time, the Links made steady progress chipping away at the Tigers lead after it reached its peak at 55-35 midway through the third quarter.

The Links closed the third quarter trailing 55-42.

By the two minute, 20 second mark of the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 63 all.

Macy Bryant, who finished with 12 points, briefly gave Fremont the lead back at 64-63 by sinking the front end of a one-and-one with 1:01 remaining.

Lincoln High tallied five points in the final minute, going back in front on a pair of free throws by Jailynn Brill.

Fremont had its chance to answer, breaking the Links press for a two-on-one lay-up attempt that rattled off the mark.

Another pair of free throws by the Links left the Tigers trailing 67-64 with 11.7 left on the clock.

McCabe’s deep three-point attempt fell short, allowing Lincoln High to escape with the upset.

The loss snapped Fremont’s 17-game win streak which dated back to Dec. 4.

“To play a team like this and know you’re at one time twenty points better than them is a good thing, but we need to finish a little bit better,”

The Tigers finished with four scorers in double-figures led by McCabe’s double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Sarah Shepard added 11 points and Murphy finished with 10.

Fremont will have another ranked foe in its next contest, taking on Glenwood (IA) in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

